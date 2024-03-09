Denise Richards looks unrecognizable with her wild hair transformation in a bodycon dress

Denise Richardsexperimented with a very different look for her appearance on Watch what's happening livethis week.

THE The Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsstar, 53, usually sports beachy waves or a sleek, straight style, but on Wednesday she went all out for tight curls that looked like a perm.

Denise looked so different with her brunette tresses styled in curls compared to the voluminous blowout she wore for an appearance. Live with Kelly and Mark earlier this week.

© Getty Images Denise showed off her darker, curly hair

She teamed her new hairstyle with a sparkling green one-shoulder midi dress that hugged her figure and a pair of strappy gold heels.

Her new look received rave reviews from her followers, with many complimenting her appearance and leaving fire emojis in the comments section of a clip shared on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Denise looked more demure while appearing on morning TV alongsideKelly Ripa And Marc Consuelos.

© Getty Images Denise looked stunning with her tight curls

She wore a light blue tweed-style mini dress with cap sleeves, jeweled pockets and rows of buttons. The preppy dress looked polished with a slightly ruffled hem that showed off her long, toned legs.

During the show, Denise spoke about her work with her colleagues Real Housewivesstars in Lifetime's latest opus, Housewives Hunt.

© Getty Images Denise looked so different with her curly hair

Denise spilled some secrets, revealing that even though NeNe Leakes also stars on the show, the two have never crossed paths despite being in the same scenes together.

“In the scenes I was in with her, she wasn't on set,” Denise explained. “We had a replacement but Kim Johnson was able to work with her.”

She continued, “I was hoping I could work with her!”

© Screenshot Live with Kelly and Mark Denise Richards had a much lighter hair color earlier this week

“Wait, so you've never worked together even though you're in scenes with her?” Kelly asked, while Denise nodded. “I love the magic of television.”

Housewives Hunt will see members from all over the world Real Housewives franchise into the woods together to try to survive.

As for what fans can expect from Denise, she said: “I grew up camping and I say I think I could do well, but my husband would say I couldn't. “He would say: 'You would be the only one.' go up to a bear and think it's cute or something.'”

©Instagram Denise generally prefers straighter, lighter hair

Denise has been married to actor Aaron Phypers since 2018. Together, they are parents to 12-year-old Eloise, whom Denise adopted as a baby in 2011.

Eloise was diagnosed with a chromosome 8 deletion at five years old, which affects her development and speech abilities.

In a candid interview with Peoplein 2019, Denise described the emotional roller coaster of caring for Eloise, whose understanding and emotions vary greatly.

© Tommaso Boddi Denise with her husband and daughter Eloise

“And there are times where she feels like she's her age in terms of understanding, and other times where she feels like she's 3 years old emotionally. It's been a challenge,” admitted Denise.

Despite these challenges, Denise remains a steadfast defender of Éloïse. “I'm learning every day because they don't really have a road map for his particular case,” she explained.

“You take care of your children no matter what happens to them. I don't know if [Eloise] will still speak like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what's best for your children, and you do that.”

