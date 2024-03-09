DC Fashion Week displays its cultural pride in an international showcase – AFRO American Newspapers





By Layla Eason

Special for the AFRO Asiha Grigsby floats down the runway in a custom dress. Credit: Photo courtesy of Darrell Stoney Sr.

DC Fashion Week (DCFW) concluded with an international showcase of couture collections showcasing international design with a wide variety of styles and cultures. The show took place in the National Housing Centers Atrium. The room buzzed with various vendors, chatter, and music as audience members talked about the upcoming show. Ean Williams, executive director of DC Fashion Week, is celebrating the organization's 20th anniversary this year, as international couture collections take center stage. Credit: Photo courtesy of Darrell Stoney Sr.

At the start of the show, Ean Williams, executive director and founder of DCFW, received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions of artistic significance to the District's fashion industry and community. It’s an incredible experience and an incredible opportunity. I feel truly blessed and honored to have the support that I have,” Williams said. From my volunteers, our models, our designers, our stylists, our game team, our media, this is truly a huge honor and I don't want to disappoint them. I work extremely hard to give the best to our community. The focal point of the show focused on designers and their work. Throughout the show, the designers showed their true identity through their collections. We launched DC Fashion Week as a 5013c non-profit organization and our goal has been to make Washington a national fashion center. We are home to over 230 countries. This is an opportunity for our local models, designers and fashion workers to gain international exposure, Williams continued. Francesca Lazzaris' collection was one of the most popular throughout the evening. She focused heavily on different natural sources, including water. For Lazzari, the appearance of water always brings him a feeling of peace and tranquility, as evidenced in the execution of his creations. I am of course a fashion designer, but I studied art and architecture in the past, said Lazzari, an Italian fashion designer. The movement of water and the sensation of this movement therefore inspired me for my collection. Lazzari has become a fan favorite due to the quality of her collection. While she decided to display her identity through water, some designers showed their cultural identity through their collections. Fiati Adadevoh, a Ghanaian designer, created professional suits for men and women that were vibrant and included different African patterns and textures throughout the collection. The entire collection put a fun and exciting spin on the commonly worn European suit style. So we've been in business for a while and creating custom clothing for people based on what would reflect their personality is something we aspire to do, but in this collection we wanted to show another side of our work where we we really express. artistically and show how forward-thinking we are in fashion,” Adadevoh said. In addition to the intriguing textures, the shows left the audience with an implicit message that DC has been and will continue to be a compelling community in the fashion world. The success of the show highlighted that DC continues to grow within the fashion industry, as supporters of DC Fashion Weeks hope to see the neighborhood become as iconic and well-known as other fashion capitals across the world.

