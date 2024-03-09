Central Michigan University

A deep breath for Central Michigan Softball was released with the finale out of the nightcap in a doubleheader Friday.

The Chippewas ended an 11-game losing streak by beating Manhattan in their third game of the Spring Games. CMU improves to 2-16 on the season while Bucknell advances to 7-10 and Manhattan falls to 1-10 in their respective seasons. Central Michigan will close out the Florida trip and preseason games on Saturday, March 9 as they take on Chattanooga (10 a.m.) and Colgate (3 p.m.).

GAME 1

The day got off to a rocky start for the Chippewas as they allowed eight runs over the first two innings of the afternoon. Bucknell scored five in the first and three in the second inning, but would be held scoreless for the rest of the game. Grace Lehto (0-8) got the start in the circle, giving up six hits, allowing eight runs and striking out two. The head coach McCall Salmon on Langan, “Really proud of the innings she's given us so far and her progress to get here.

The offense started for the Chippewas in the fourth inning. CMU recorded a season-high 12 hits in the game against Bucknell. “Our bats came alive today and I loved our battle at the plate today.” Maddie Springer hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning that scored Keira Tolmie . But Springer wouldn't be done for the day. The junior doubled down the left field line in her next at-bat to start the bottom of the fourth inning. His double Alyssa Hollo hit a double down the same left field line.

Hollo went to the yard in the 6th to bring the score to 3-8 in favor of the Bison. In the 7th inning, K. Tolmie singled which scored Skylar Coberley which arrived via a single from the right side. When Emma Lotus out to second baseman, Carly Sleeman Come to the house.

CMU ultimately fell short in the battle, 5-8, but the Chippewas showed some of their most promising softball of the season thus far in the battle.

GAME 2

The streak was broken, the Chippewas fought back and all of the team's efforts came to the fore for the Maroon & Gold.

Central Michigan took a 4-0 lead into the second inning. When Michaleigh Vallimont started the offense with a sacrifice bunt to the third baseman that allowed Sleeman to cross home plate after reaching a walk. A walk designed by Grace Koenig would enter Alyssa Hollo who reached base on a throwing error by Jasper's third baseman. Tolmie Abbey a single to left field that scored Maddie Springer and her sister, Keira Tolmie ; 4-0 Chippewas.

The Jaspers responded in the top of the third with two points coming from a sacrifice fly and a passed ball.

In the third inning, CMU added another run with an RBI of Emma Lotus who once again chose the middle by taking Sleeman home.

Manhattan added five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 7-5 lead over the Chippewas. However, CMU had an answer; a three-point answer.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Chippewas added three more runs as Tolmie Abbey failed, but scored Springer from third and a two-RBI single by Sleeman drove in Coberley and Koenig.

The score of 8-7 at the end of this round would hold until the end. Cerra Laska came into the circle to close out the game. Laska threw 10 shots and got three pop-ups that his defense was able to catch, which sealed the deal. “I'm proud of Cierra. It was a huge inning for her to come in and close out the match.” Salmon said.

Brooklyn Compau earned the win for the Chippewas (1-2) after pitching 5.1 innings, facing 23 batters and striking out three. Madelyn Wallace registered in the 6th to face the final five batters and two outs of this inning.

Fifth-year head coach McCall Salmon talks about the team's improvement from one game to the next. “Growth! We have been tested in many ways and every day we are getting better with every game. Confidence was our word of the day today.”