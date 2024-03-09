How Athleisure Fashion Brands Work Hard to Stay Trendy





Aje Athletica launched in 2021 as an offshoot of the main label. In August, Aje Athletica introduced more fashion-focused pieces to its collections, highlighted in a show at the Sydney Opera House, including loose trench coats, maxi skirts and cargo pants. Other brands have followed suit in their move into sportswear, with appeal outside of a Pilates class also seen at luxury online retailer Net-a-porter. Customers aren't just looking for traditional activewear like leggings and sweatshirts, but [are] We're also looking for more sophisticated, elegant athleisure pieces that can be worn as part of a casual, polished wardrobe, says Net-a-porter market director Libby Page. This reflects a shift towards a more chic and versatile athleisure style, indicating a broader appeal for athleisure beyond just sportswear. The PE Nation team, formerly stocked by Net-a-porter but no longer available on the website, paid attention. We are ready to disrupt the market again in a way that has never been done before, said PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, announcing the brand's participation in MFF. Loading The distinctive PE Nation brand logo will remain the same, but statement pieces will become a priority. No changes are planned for Melbourne's rising brand R.Sport, launched four years ago by Anthony Puliatti. The brand already easily straddles the sportswear and fashion spaces, making retro tennis gear and football tops worn by athletes as well as hospitality teams at Melbourne and Sydney's hottest restaurants. We try to stay true to the sport, but you see a lot of peaks away from all the games, says Puliatti. It's about teams in sport but also teams in life. R.Sports has created custom kits for Sydney restaurants Pellegrino 2000 and Babas Place as well as Melbourne institutions Nicos Sandwich Deli in Fitzroy and La Porchetta. The details and designs reference the 40s, 60s and 90s. Well, especially the 90s, says Puliatti. They were kids of the 90s. We're trying to become a little more logo-centric with our own pieces. Business growth has been steady, with a customer base extending to New Zealand and the United States. You must always be faithful to sport and let people see the fashionable side. This seems to work for us. Get the most out of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition with our Living Well Newsletter. Get it in your inbox every Monday.

