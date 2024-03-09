Kansas women's basketball convincingly advances to Big 12 quarterfinals | Sports

Kansas women's basketball opened its Big 12 Tournament quest by using a big second-half outbreak en route to a convincing 77-53 lead over the BYU Cougars.

Super senior guard Zakiyah Franklin led all scorers with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and added three rebounds.

Just getting the ball in the lane, Franklin said on what was working tonight. We know that our percentage overall offensively is good. Well I never get painted so that's it, I just wanted to attack the rim.

Senior guard Wyvette Mayberry added 14 points and shot a perfect 4 of 4 from three.

Well, it makes us, you know, so much better when we have the ability [to] stretch the floor, head coach Brandon Schneider said of what Mayberry's score does for the offense. I think we have some players that can draw attention, whether it's attacking the paint off the dribble or obviously trying to keep some heat, you know, off of Twin.

Freshman guard Amari Whiting led the Cougars with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Senior forward Lauren Gustin, an All-Big 12 First Team section, was held to 10 points and added 17 rebounds.

Kansas' victory is also the first time it has won the Big 12 tournament since 2019, when it beat Oklahoma State 76-66.

I know in the back of my mind that's kind of the first thing I think about when we won is that we've been here and we've been fighting for this win for so long and then to come out and, you know, having such a big margin. of the win and capitalize on it, said super senior guard Holly Kersgieter on what the win means for the program moving forward. So it's kind of something very special to celebrate. Obviously we were worried about other things, but it was good for the program overall.

Kansas got off to a fast start as two layups from super-senior center Taiyanna Jackson and three from senior guard Wyvette Mayberry led Kansas to an early 7-0 lead. BYU quickly came roaring back, as two threes from freshman guard Kailey Woolston and a layup from Whiting gave the Cougars an early 8-7 lead.

The two teams continued to trade baskets when a Cougar layup from junior guard Lauren Davenport gave the Cougars an 18-15 lead. The Cougars extended their lead on a Whiting free throw before a mid-range jumper by Franklin cut the Jayhawk deficit to two, 19-17, late in the first quarter.

BYU stretched its lead to six to start the second quarter before a quick four-point spurt led by Franklin and super senior guard Holly Kersgieter cut BYU's lead to two. BYU quickly extended its lead, however, a three from junior forward Rose Bubakar extended BYU's lead to five, 26-21.

The Cougars evened out a six-point lead after a Davenport three, before a 10-0 run sparked by a free throw from freshman guard S'Mya Nichols, capped by two free throws from Kersgieter, gave Kansas a 35-31 lead. However, Whiting would get a game-winning layup for the Cougars, cutting Kansas' lead to 35-33 at halftime.

In the first half, Franklin scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting to lead all scorers, while Whiting had 11 points for BYU and Woolston contributed nine more. The big story early on was the missed opportunities for Kansas, as it was just 5 of 9 on layups in the first half.

The Jayhawks carried their late-half momentum into the opening of the third quarter, getting defensive stops and easy points to take a 39-33 lead a minute into the second half. time.

Gustin cut the lead to four before a three from Kersgieter sparked a scoring surge for Kansas. Jackson took the lead to eight on a layup, before Kersgieter's late shot clock exploits put Kansas ahead at 10. A nifty move by Whiting cut the lead to eight, before a Nichols and one and another Kersgieter three gave Kansas a 14 lead, 52-38.

Kansas led 56-42 before a Bubakar trio cut the lead to 11, 56-45, late in the third quarter.

The Jayhawks carried all their momentum into the fourth, as a Mayberry layup sparked an 11-0 run that lasted just under five minutes. The Cougars trailed by 22, as Davenport finished a three-point play, then the Cougars forced a Kansas turnover with 4:50 left in the game.

BYU senior guard Kaylee Smiler hit two free throws to cut the lead to 18, but Kansas' lead was already too overwhelming for BYU to overcome. Mayberry hit three more and junior Skyler Gill hit a tough layup late to round out Kansas' dominant performance.

The Jayhawks will have a quick turnaround, as they face No. 2 seed Texas tomorrow night at 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.