Jane Seymour, 73, dazzles in a teal dress on the red carpet at the 18th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica

Jane Seymour stunned in a figure-hugging turquoise dress as she walked the red carpet at the 18th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday.

The 73-year-old actress was all smiles while walking the red carpet at the event held Thursday at Bad Robot in Santa Monica.

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star also posed with Roma Downey on the red carpet at the event.

The ceremony – which celebrates the excellence of Irish and Irish-Americans in the arts – honors Molly Shannon, Pierce Brosnan and visual effects supervisor Richie Baneham.

Seymour stepped out wearing a stunning teal dress with ruffled shoulders for the occasion.

The actress accessorized with matching teal teardrop earrings as well as a large teal sapphire ring on her right hand.

Seymour completed her look with nude peep-toe heels as she posed on the red carpet.

A day earlier, she was on the red carpet for the new Netflix film Irish Wish, posing with star Lindsay Lohan.

Seymour plays Lohan's mother in the new film, although their interactions are only over the phone, as she explained in an interview with Today.

“I’ve never heard Lindsay Lohan’s voice, not once! I met her when I was doing, you know, a wardrobe thing, and we said, 'Hi,' 'Hi,' and we talked for five minutes,” she said.

At the time of the interview, Jane had just arrived in New York before the premiere and had planned to have dinner with Lindsay and her husband that evening.

“And so I’m going to meet him now, before the premiere!” Jane said with a slightly incredulous laugh.

Their upcoming Netflix film is a fantasy-tinged romantic comedy with Lindsay at the center of a love triangle with two other men – Ed Speelers and Alexander Vlahos.

The cast of Irish Wish also includes Ayesha Curry, the influential wife of NBA star Steph Curry and Elizabeth Tan (Emily In Paris).

Seymour also recently starred in Glow & Darkness and she stars in Alice Coppola's short film And You Are? which is in post-production.

She recently played the lead role in Harry Wild, which debuted in 2022.

The actress also starred in the FreeVee romantic comedy Puppy Love with Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin.