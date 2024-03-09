Dallas nonprofit is offering free prom dresses this weekend to teens

DALLAS- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas are working hard this weekend to make sure high school students who can't afford a prom dress don't go without one.

Saturday is the organization's annual ballgown extravaganza. Dallas area teens are invited to browse their selection of hundreds of gently used and new dresses to find the prom outfit of their dreams.

Organization leaders say they understand that prom season can be financially taxing for families and hope the event will provide peace of mind.

“Between the dress, the shoes, the hair, the makeup…all those things really start to add up,” said Anitra Hunt of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas. “It’s one of those events we do every year to help families reduce the cost of prom.”

They collect donated dresses with the help of their community partners to give away for free. Many dresses were donated by Comerica Bank.

This year they are expecting more girls than ever.

“Last year we had about 50 girls, but this year we are expecting hundreds of girls,” Hunt said.

This is mainly because inflation has driven up the prices of everything. The event is intended to help combat these financial burdens and make every girl feel better on prom night. Everyone has their own stylist and their own dress.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Dallas Club, 4804 Worth St., in Dallas.

