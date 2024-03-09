Fashion
Dallas nonprofit is offering free prom dresses this weekend to teens
DALLAS- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas are working hard this weekend to make sure high school students who can't afford a prom dress don't go without one.
Saturday is the organization's annual ballgown extravaganza. Dallas area teens are invited to browse their selection of hundreds of gently used and new dresses to find the prom outfit of their dreams.
Organization leaders say they understand that prom season can be financially taxing for families and hope the event will provide peace of mind.
“Between the dress, the shoes, the hair, the makeup…all those things really start to add up,” said Anitra Hunt of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas. “It’s one of those events we do every year to help families reduce the cost of prom.”
They collect donated dresses with the help of their community partners to give away for free. Many dresses were donated by Comerica Bank.
This year they are expecting more girls than ever.
“Last year we had about 50 girls, but this year we are expecting hundreds of girls,” Hunt said.
This is mainly because inflation has driven up the prices of everything. The event is intended to help combat these financial burdens and make every girl feel better on prom night. Everyone has their own stylist and their own dress.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Dallas Club, 4804 Worth St., in Dallas.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/dallas-nonprofit-offers-free-prom-dresses-this-weekend-for-teens/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dallas nonprofit is offering free prom dresses this weekend to teens
- PDAC 2024 sends mixed signals as participants seek answers to industry challenges
- A force 3.3 strikes off the coast of La Jolla
- Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is organizing an elephant and jeep safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.
- How the Internet of Things can help create a new, better normal
- US could take 2 months and 1,000 troops to build floating pier to deliver aid to Gaza, Pentagon says
- SRTC Buses: UPSRTC implements integrated bus timetable to improve frequency and availability | Lucknow News
- Pamela Anderson Shows Off No-Makeup Look for CR Fashion Book Spread
- Winona Arts Center to host performances featuring former First Ladies
- Life Sciences Review and Outlook 2024
- Google Workspace updates: A roundup of weekly Google Workspace updates
- Donald Trump just angered Republicans with a single message