I'm a Fashion Editor and Here's How I Spent the Perfect Week in Jamaica (And What I Wore)





A vacation to Jamaica called to shake off the winter blues earlier this year. My birthday falls right in the middle of January and every year it's become a tradition to postpone the celebration until things warm up or my wallet recovers. I was so done this year and wanted a change of scenery. So I pulled all my beach clothes from the depths of my wardrobe, packed in some tropical outfits, and headed to Jamaica, ready to trade in my usual January blues for something much more fun and beachy. We landed at Dunn's River Sandals in Ocho Rios after sunset, and let me tell you, it was like literally walking into a heavenly version of a Bob Marley song. Reggae beats, vibrant colors and the smell of jerk chicken, it was all there, enveloped in the warm Caribbean sun. And to top it all off, I got myself a multi-colored frozen margarita named Bob Marley. Yeah, I officially went into airplane mode at that point. The vacation days that followed in Jamaica were a mix of sunny laziness, unlimited feasts and Bob Marley tunes on repeat. We did the classic pool thing and threw in water adventures: kayaking, paddleboarding, snorkelling, etc., all inclusive. We ate like kings with very, very romantic seaside lunches and dinners. And every time a whim surprised me, like my crazy idea of ​​taking an ice bath on the morning of my birthday, our Butler Elite service made it come true. Jamaica was more than just a vacation; it was like hitting the reset button. These sunny days and quiet nights are etched in my memory. It was the ultimate cure for the January blues, starting the year with good vibes, good food and lots of Jamaican spirit. It's a beach life, and I'm totally here for it. The resort was lush and green, creating a haven of serenity. In the morning we took walks admiring nature, a perfect backdrop to showcase the bright colors of my vacation wardrobe. PH5 dress and Saint Laurent sunglasses.

