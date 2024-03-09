



(Bloomberg) — Fashion retailers Zalando SE and Inditex SA will take over next week as Europe's earnings season draws to a close. With low-cost competitors hot on their heels, they are trying to shore up margins and keep inventory at manageable levels. Most read on Bloomberg Gross margins could increase slightly for both companies, Bloomberg Intelligence said, although growth trajectories remain uncertain. Online retailer Zalando is increasing its marketing spending in a bid to return to sales growth in 2024, while Zara owner Inditex is betting on a resurgence of in-person shopping and investment in its flagship stores, particularly in the United States. United. Cost cuts could boost profitability at food delivery company Deliveroo Plc, also on the agenda in the coming weeks, but continued weak growth could weigh on the outlook. German peer HelloFresh SE released full-year forecasts on Thursday that fell short of estimates, amid falling demand for meal kits, and said it was unlikely it achieves its objectives for 2025. Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA is at the center of attention after Bloomberg reported it may be preparing for consolidation in Italy's financial sector. In the Middle East, oil giant Saudi Aramcos' capital spending strategy for the year will be analyzed after the kingdom's decision to abandon plans to increase production capacity in January. Highlights to watch out for: Sunday: Profits at Saudi Aramcos (ARAMCO AB) likely remained under pressure in the final quarter due to lower oil prices, lower refining margins and a limited contribution from Sabic, BI said. The decision not to increase production capacity will reduce expenses and allow higher dividends to be paid. At the same time, voluntary and sustained production reductions will keep production below 9 million barrels per day, even if upstream and downstream macroeconomic conditions are healthy. The government transferred an additional 8% stake, worth nearly $164 billion, to its sovereign wealth fund, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. The story continues Monday: no major benefits to note Tuesday: Weaker quarterly delivery figures, notably in China, point to modest full-year results for luxury automaker Porsche (P911 GY), with 2023 revenue at the low end of the 40-year guided range billion ($43.8 billion) to $42 billion. Part of China's weakness is due to a strategy to protect prices, something Porsche doesn't get enough credit for, said Deutsche Bank's Tim Rokossa. Although current supply chain disruptions and new product launches could weigh on 2024 results, Porsche's order situation looks very strong and should allow for a margin of 16-18%, he said. declared. Assicurazioni Generali (G IM) is expected to report a 4.5% rise in operating profit for 2023, driven by its life segment, which is expected to grow 4.9%. Analysts will be looking for details on dividends and buybacks after CEO Philippe Donnet said the company could increase distributions as part of a new strategic plan. The company is exploring takeover candidates on a wish list that includes Aviva Plc and NN Group NV, Bloomberg reported this week. Wednesday: Zara owner Inditex (ITX SM) is expected to stand out in a weak consumer environment thanks to its fashion credentials, flagship stores and short supply chain, BI said. Full-year revenue likely rose 10% and operating profit 23%, according to consensus. Gross margin is also expected to increase slightly as the retailer benefits from favorable currency movements, lower production costs and on-trend collections that drive full-price sales. Strong free cash flow generation should boost shareholder returns, although the lack of guidance revisions could be disappointing, according to Jefferies. Zalandos' (ZAL GY) gross margin likely increased in the fourth quarter, partly because inventories fell faster than sales in the previous quarter, BI's Tatiana Lisitsina and Charles Allen said. Revenue is expected to return to growth in 2024, although it remains to be seen whether Zalando can accelerate gross merchandise volume in the face of the approach of ultra-fast fashion giants like Shein. product line, analysts said. Thursday: Deliveroo (ROO LN) said 2023 adjusted Ebitda would likely exceed its forecast range of 60 million ($77 million) to 80 million in a January trading update. Although orders likely returned to growth last quarter, the company's cautious tone on growth prospects for 2024 could challenge the consensus, BI's Diana Gomes said. Increased competition in key markets, combined with a slowdown in inflation, could lead to a smaller increase in average order value, although this could ease pressure on customers' wallets, Gomes said. Friday: no major benefits to note –With help from Isolde MacDonogh, Antonio Vanuzzo, Laura Alvi, Verena Sepp, Andrey Biryukov and Laura Malsch. Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek 2024 Bloomberg LP

