EmpowerHer “Dress for Success” campaign in Winston-Salem to inspire women

"Dress for Success" brings #EmpowerHer campaign to Winston-Salem to inspire women in March

Updated: 4:59 p.m. EST, March 8, 2024

March is National Women's History Month and one Winston-Salem organization is working to empower more women. Dress for Success is organizing its "Empower Her" campaign movement.

Dress for Success, the nonprofit employment resource for Women, use this month to help women advance while entering or re-entering the workforce. They're running what's called the "Empower Her" campaign to do so.

"We're asking women to support other women, and we're asking you to donate an hour's worth of compensation to help another woman. If it's $7.50 an hour, we're happy to have. If you're making $700 an hour, we're certainly happy to have it," said Executive Director Robin Ervin.

This is the organization's third year running this campaign. Every year it gets bigger and better.

Tamika Wilson is a Dress for Success story. She said she was grateful for all the advice she received.

"I feel like coming here, they have a variety of clothes that will make you feel beautiful, make you feel confident, make you feel like you can accomplish any task," Wilson said. "I feel like every day, in any way, you know, women should be empowered for who they are and what they do, because there aren't many women who don't feel beautiful or don't feel safe. And so I just want to make them feel special in every way possible."

The goal of this month's campaign is to raise $40,000 to help provide more mentoring and coaching for women who come to "Dress for Success."

