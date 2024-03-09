Mavs Mens Hoops punch their ticket to the RMAC Tournament championship





GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) – The Colorado Mesa Mavericks men's basketball team will compete for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Tournament title, after defeating Black Hills State in dominating fashion. Over the past two seasons, the Mavericks had suffered a defeat in the RMAC semifinals, despite being ranked higher than the team they ultimately lost to. They completely cleansed themselves of what tended to be a curse, beating the Yellowjackets 86-59. The Mavs played arguably their most complete game one-on-one, starting on the defensive end. CMU opened the first semifinal of the day on a 14-4 run, where the defense consistently stifled the Yellowjackets from the start. The Black Hills States offense finally broke through, but the Mavericks offense never really settled down and nearly hung 50 on the board, heading into halftime trailing 45-23. The Mavericks shot 47 percent from the field and buried twelve threes, while outscoring the Yellowjackets 50-35. Just proud of the effort, I thought we were really competitive on the defensive end; this might have been our best defensive effort of the season. And, you know, I was really able to constantly stop and get out and run. And as we got into the rhythm of the game, the offense picked up the pace and just thought it was a quality team effort, said the head coach of CMU, Mike DeGeorge. It's one of the best division two conferences in the country, they won it without a key piece in (Mac) Riniker down the stretch. It’s a credit to their program and their guys, they have a phenomenal culture. And they are so difficult to face. It's hard to replicate their speed of play and offensive quality, Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said. The tournament victory puts CMU's record at 27-3, breaking the previous record for most wins in a single season set by the 21-22 team which went 26-10. They could extend their record even further with a win in the RMAC championship game tomorrow. But they will have to eliminate a team that accounted for one of the Mavericks' three losses this season, the Fort Lewis Sky Hawks. The Sky Hawks are the only RMAC team to beat the Mavs this year, as well as the only team to beat them at Brownson Arena. A clash of titans for the RMAC Tourney title begins tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Brownson Arena. Copyright 2024 KJCT. All rights reserved.

