'Statues with mini skirts and handbags': PM Modi explains how 'modernity and fashion' are centuries old

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday drew an interesting connection between the modern mini-skirt and the outfits of the statues at Odisha's Konark temple. It was at the inaugural ceremony of the National Creators' Awards in Delhi that PM Modi revealed the surprising link between contemporary fashion and ancient Konark sculptures.

Observing that many consider mini-skirts as symbols of modernity, he pointed out that statues in century-old Konark temples also wear mini-skirts and handbags.

Many people consider mini skirts to be a symbol of modernity. India today Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying. But if you go to Konark, you will see statues in century-old temples sporting mini-skirts and handbags on their arms.”

PM Modi presented the Heritage Fashion Icon award to 19-year-old Janhvi Singh, a content creator known for her interest in spirituality and culture, particularly for promoting traditional Indian textiles and clothing on her platform.

After presenting the award to Singh, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the connection between contemporary fashion trends and the ancient sculptures of the Sun Temple in Konark to highlight how India has long been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion .

This shows that even hundreds of years ago, these sculptors had a sense of fashion,” PM Modi remarked, according to the report.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi advocated for the promotion of Indian clothing globally, highlighting the potential of the international fashion market. The awards aim to harness creativity for positive transformation in various fields.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed the prevailing trend of favoring ready-to-wear clothing and called for more robust promotion of Indian clothing on the international stage.

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in the vast potential of Indian fashion in the global market and urged a renewed focus on traditional wear to showcase India's unique cultural identity to the world.

The government, in a statement, highlighted that the National Creator Awards are a catalyst for leveraging creativity to drive constructive transformation in various fields.

The awards recognize outstanding contributions in storytelling, advocacy for social change, environmental stewardship, education and video games.

Notable recipients included Pankhti Pandey, honored as a 'Green Champion' for her dedication to environmental causes, Keerthika Govindasamy recognized as the best storyteller and singer Maithili Thakur receiving the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year' award.

Gaurav Chaudhary, known as Technical Guruji, was celebrated as the best creator in the technology category, and Kamiya Jani was hailed as the favorite travel designer. The awards collectively highlighted the diverse and impactful contributions of creators to shaping various facets of society and culture.

Published: Mar 08, 2024, 06:08 PM IST

