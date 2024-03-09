Connect with us

Fashion

'Statues with mini skirts and handbags': PM Modi explains how 'modernity and fashion' are centuries old

'Statues with mini skirts and handbags': PM Modi explains how 'modernity and fashion' are centuries old

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday drew an interesting connection between the modern mini-skirt and the outfits of the statues at Odisha's Konark temple. It was at the inaugural ceremony of the National Creators' Awards in Delhi that PM Modi revealed the surprising link between contemporary fashion and ancient Konark sculptures.

Observing that many consider mini-skirts as symbols of modernity, he pointed out that statues in century-old Konark temples also wear mini-skirts and handbags.

Many people consider mini skirts to be a symbol of modernity. India today Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying. But if you go to Konark, you will see statues in century-old temples sporting mini-skirts and handbags on their arms.”

PM Modi presented the Heritage Fashion Icon award to 19-year-old Janhvi Singh, a content creator known for her interest in spirituality and culture, particularly for promoting traditional Indian textiles and clothing on her platform.

After presenting the award to Singh, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the connection between contemporary fashion trends and the ancient sculptures of the Sun Temple in Konark to highlight how India has long been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion .

This shows that even hundreds of years ago, these sculptors had a sense of fashion,” PM Modi remarked, according to the report.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi advocated for the promotion of Indian clothing globally, highlighting the potential of the international fashion market. The awards aim to harness creativity for positive transformation in various fields.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed the prevailing trend of favoring ready-to-wear clothing and called for more robust promotion of Indian clothing on the international stage.

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in the vast potential of Indian fashion in the global market and urged a renewed focus on traditional wear to showcase India's unique cultural identity to the world.

The government, in a statement, highlighted that the National Creator Awards are a catalyst for leveraging creativity to drive constructive transformation in various fields.

The awards recognize outstanding contributions in storytelling, advocacy for social change, environmental stewardship, education and video games.

Notable recipients included Pankhti Pandey, honored as a 'Green Champion' for her dedication to environmental causes, Keerthika Govindasamy recognized as the best storyteller and singer Maithili Thakur receiving the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year' award.

Gaurav Chaudhary, known as Technical Guruji, was celebrated as the best creator in the technology category, and Kamiya Jani was hailed as the favorite travel designer. The awards collectively highlighted the diverse and impactful contributions of creators to shaping various facets of society and culture.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: Mar 08, 2024, 06:08 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-reveals-link-between-konark-statues-and-modern-mini-skirts-at-national-creators-awards-in-new-delhi-11709898690854.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: