Fashion
Jana Kramer shares a glimpse of her wedding dress
Jana Kramer officially said yes to her wedding dress.
Before her wedding in 2024 to her fiancé Allan Russellthe old A tree hill The star headed to New York for some serious shopping.
“@DesignerLoft_bridal in New York is the perfect place to shop for dresses!!!” Kramer, 40, wrote on Friday, March 8 via Instagram Stories. “Some dresses I tried on…the one I said yes to is here.”
Although the bride-to-be isn't ready to share her full look, Kramer seems thrilled with what she found after shopping alongside the bridal designer. Jamie Burke and his long-time friends Kathryn Woodward And Kristen Brut.
“The girls are here,” Kramer shared via her Instagram Stories before arriving at Designer Loft Bridal. “We have an hour to get to the airport but first…”
Kramer – who shares children Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin — first opened up about her romance with Russell, 43, in January 2023. At the time, the podcast host was wondering how much she wanted to share about her relationship after going through a public divorce.
“People are going to be mean anyway, so I think it's just one of those things where I'm like, 'Who cares?'” she said of him.Whiningpodcast. “We're in a good place. People are going to be mean, whether I release it or not, whether I keep it for six months. They're going to say the same thing: 'Oh, it'll last.'
After six months of dating, Russell proposed while visiting Kramer's new home with her children. A few weeks later, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.
“We've been keeping another secret from you (I promise this is the last announcement…at least for a while 🤣) but I'm pregnant!!!!” Kramer announced via Instagram in June 2023. “Beyond blessed and grateful that this baby is a part of our history. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test.
In November 2023, the duo announced the arrival of baby Roman James Russell with Kramer expressing gratitude for all the good that had come into his life in a short period of time.
“Thank you @superiorstriker for one of the most magical years of my life and for loving me and everything that comes with me like you do,” Kramer wrote on Instagram after the arrival of their son. “It’s amazing what can happen in one year.”
As Kramer and Russell prepare to celebrate the next stage of their relationship, the couple tries to enjoy a little work. And play in New York.
During their last trip, the singer was able to enjoy a romantic evening with Russell seeing The Book of Mormon on Broadway.
She also recorded a brand new episode of her iHeartRadio podcast “Whine Down” with her fiancé before heading home to Tennessee.
“I can marry you this year,” Kramer wrote via Instagram in January. “Grateful for all the painful and beautiful roads…that led me here….”
