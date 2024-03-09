Yohji Yamamoto transforms legendary director Wim Wenders into a dandy model





The big surprise on the catwalk of Yohji Yamamotos' Fall Winter 2024 men's collection in Paris was the appearance of Wim Wenders. The 78-year-old German filmmaker, who is currently enjoying success at the European box office with Perfect dayswalked the catwalk wearing classic pieces in the style of fashion houses, made up of layers and varying lengths. Yamamoto connection with Wenders dates back to 1989, when the director of Wings of Desire made a documentary about the founder of the Japanese brand called Notebook on cities and clothes. More from The Hollywood Reporter We became close like brothers a long time ago. We share the same memory from our youngest age, that of the attacks in Tokyo and Berlin, underlined the fashion designer backstage at the event at the European headquarters of Yamamotos, rue Saint-Martin, in the heart of Les Halles. The soundtrack featured famous songs such as Radioheads Creep., Dua Lipas Levitating and Johnny Cash's The Little Drummer Boy, sung in slow covers. Calm is important. I don't want to surprise people with the sound. I want to surprise them with my clothes, said the Japanese guru of deconstruction. Wim Wenders received two looks. For the first show, he wore a hunting vest under a black crepe de chine coat trimmed with stripes, a black shirt with a white stand-up collar and another in black silk, which made the director look like a Central European dandy. The second time, however, he appeared on the arm of an Asian woman, with Wenders wearing an outfit consisting of an ankle-length black skirt, supported by black suspenders, paired with a white shirt with abstract floral designs. Wim Wenders walks the runway during the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear fall-winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Actor and former model Norman Reedus (The Walking Deads Daryl Dixon), for whom the Japanese designer chose an outfit consisting of a large black dress covered with fabric letters indicating Entertaining People below the knee, Yoyo Sale in the back and a large black hat covering her thick blond hair . The story continues Notable guests seated in the front row included soccer champion Zinedine Zidane, a great friend of Yamamoto's since he starred in Y-3 label ad campaigns 20 years ago. The best of the Hollywood Reporter

