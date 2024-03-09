EBCI Members to Walk the Catwalk for Native Fashion in the City





Special for the Unique Feather CHEROKEE, NC – Representatives from Native Fashion in the City (NFITC) hosted a modeling workshop and audition at the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute in Cherokee, NC on Monday, March 4. More than 20 members of federally recognized tribes, the majority being members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), auditioned for the chance to march in Denver, Colorado, March 14-15. During the audition, eight EBCI models were invited to pose at the event. Youth are represented by Danica Hill, Jasmine Smith, Janee Smith and Rebecca Welch. The selected adults are Hope Long, Rosa Reyes, Aleshia Tisho and Delaney Wildcatt. I am very honored to receive an invitation to model for Native Fashion in the City. The training was very helpful because we were able to ask Kelly Holmes (Founder and CEO of NFITC) to give us advice before the audition. I am delighted to represent EBCI alongside the other chosen models. I would like to thank the Kananesgi committee for providing this opportunity to our modeling community in Cherokee,” Hope Long said of her selection. This opportunity was made possible through a collaboration between Kananesgi Art Market & Fashion Show and NFITC. The Kananesgi Art Market & Fashion Show has hosted five fashion shows featuring EBCI designers and models since 2018 in Cherokee. EBCI tribe member Tara McCoy, founder and creator of Kananesgi, said of the audition and selection, “It’s a dream come true. A goal achieved that we pushed back from our very first planning meeting; so that the beauty and talent of our EBCI members are recognized at the national level. I am so excited and happy for those selected to participate in the NFITC. Each of the selected models walked in our Kananesgi fashion shows, attended the modeling practices we offered, and their work and commitment are bearing fruit. In addition to individual fundraisers, each model receives travel assistance from the Kananesgi Art Market and Fashion Show, Harrahs Scholarship Fund, Cherokee Preservation Foundation and Sequoyah Fund to attend this event. NFITC celebrates 10 years of Native fashion and brings together Native American designers, stylists, models and photographers to showcase and bring Native American culture and heritage to the forefront of the fashion industry. For more information about modeling for this year's Kananesgi Fashion Show, follow us on social media or visitwww.kananesgi.com.

