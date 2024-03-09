The 3 Paris Fashion Week Beauty Trends We're Trying Now





Paris Fashion Week closed out the fall 2024 season in style, with collections presented alongside a range of beauty looks packed with visual punch. The best thing about the hair and makeup that decorated the catwalks was the mix of extravagance and accessibility. Although striking, the details above the neck were immediately identifiable as ready-to-wear, without modifications. Bohemian hair Is this the Bella Baxter effect? Bohemian chic is back, and the proof is with relaxed lengths. Chemena Kamali's debut show at Chlo unfolded with the brand's signature bohemian ease, and we saw equally tousled air-dried lengths define the aesthetic at Isabel Marant. The brands are, after all, two of the best beacons of the returning trend. Extra-long, center-parted manes at Alexander McQueen owed something to Bella Baxter, while middle parts and ruffled waves also ruled at Louis Vuitton. Chloe Alessandro Viero / Gorunway.com Isabel funny Armando Grillo / Gorunway.com Unexpected color Vibrant shades created for a series of stunning hair and makeup looks. Loewe's neon peek-a-boo bangs (the work of hairstylist Guido Palau) transformed bull cuts into futuristic, cartoon-inspired statements, while Peter Philips used a pop of hot pink in the inner corners of the eyes for a powerful punch . And the frame of Hermes equestrian bikers She blinked at her burgundy lashes, the shade muted enough to require a second look. Loewe Photographed by Acielle/ Style Du Monde Dior Filippo Fortis / Gorunway.com Hermes Photographed by Acielle/ Style Du Monde No bad hair days Forget the hairbrush (or trying to scrub your hair into a sleek bun), hair accessories have gone from bows to big ones. Chanel hats and Saint Laurent scarves were just some of the styles we saw (there were also scarves, like at Anna Sui), so whatever your style preference, there are options. Saint Laurent Grillo – Scarpato / Gorunway.com Chanel Photographed by Acielle/ Style Du Monde

