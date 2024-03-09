PM Modi: Indian fashion leader, Konark statue shows girl in mini-skirt | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday revealed what he called the recipe for his success : a God-given ability to see what is happening. People often ask me what is the secret of my success? I don't answer. Would a restaurateur let you peek into his kitchen? But today I tell you. By the grace of God, I can sense what is going to unfold before it manifests, the Prime Minister said while predicting that youth in India with their creativity, will cause a sensation on a global scale. Presentation of the girl National Designer Award introduced to recognize those who have left a mark in online content creation Modi said: This is why I see that this one-of-a-kind award, which energizes the new era and honors youth, creativity and social sensitivities, will gain greater visibility in the coming days.

His speech at the awards ceremony, highlighted by his spontaneous interaction with the winners, many of whom were household names, saw Modi make bold predictions about India's potential to emerge as a leading force in AI and to carve out a place in the field of semiconductors. I have no doubt. I can see it coming, Modi said.

Modi said the event, attended by Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, had nothing to do with the polls. However, his confidence in the prospects of the NDAs was clearly demonstrated. We will have a second edition of this awards ceremony and I will present the awards next year as well, he said. At another point, while talking about public hygiene, he said: Is baar chunav main bahut safai hone wali hai, to loud applause from the gathering in the Bharat Mandapam hall.

It was a vivid display of his signature delivery, marked by sharp wit, something that led Shraddha, a recipient of the Best Creative Artist award whose multilingual comic sets are a huge success, to remark: Sir, your spontaneity has all stunned.

Modi mixed the use of terms popular with techies and influencers with self-deprecating humor to connect with the crowd while bringing into play his favorite themes of women's empowerment, public hygiene, health and fitness, and India's certainty of entering the globalization club. big ones.

Speaking about India's strength in the field of fashion, while presenting the Heritage Fashion Icon Award to Jahnvi Singh, the Prime Minister said: India is the leader in the world of fashion if you think a mini skirt is a modern day creation or for carrying a handbag. like this (show with gesture) has become fashionable recently, you visit Konark. Among the many statues in the 1,000-year-old temples is a statue of a young girl. This girl is wearing a mini skirt with a purse hanging from her hand. This means that centuries ago our sculptors knew what was fashionable at the time in our country.

Recalling an inspirational film on the subject, studying is an easier task than suicide, he also touched on the issue of mental health and urged content creators to design more such content that will make young people aware of the negative effects drugs. Referring to stress in children, Modi said, “Earlier, in joint families, this problem was taken care of by someone from the household. Today, in the age of micro-families, we are not aware of the accumulation of stress in a child over time. Many might think that a Prime Minister interacting with students during Pariksha Pe Charcha was a waste of time. But I know, I need to connect with them, to hold them.

He also called on content creators to be a link to support the talents of people with disabilities. The inherent strength of Divyangs needs to be explored and connected to social media, he said.

