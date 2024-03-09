No photos, please: What the Olsen twins' social media breakdown says about privacy | Fashion





TThe biannual Paris Fashion Week show by The Row, the Olsen twins' hyper-sleek and expensive brand, is catnip on social media. In the past, Instagram and TikTok were typically saturated with content from an event that lasted about five minutes from footage of The Rows' enigmatic founders Mary-Kate and Ashley waving after the show to the fancy favors served to guests ( think of fresh figs on silver platters). However, in an unexpected twist last Wednesday, before the show, guests received a missive: We kindly ask that you refrain from screenshotting or sharing any content during your experience, it read. Naturally, many took to social media to share the message. Reactions to the phone ban have varied. Some saw it as snobbery; others, a clever, if elitist, marketing ploy. Maybe it's not that deep. Maybe the Olsen twins, like Bob Dylan, who phones banned from his 2022 UK and Europe tour, I thought it would be nice if the guests could watch the show without a screen. Our eyes open a little more and our senses are slightly sharper when we lose the technological crutch we're used to, Dylan said at the time. Cillian Murphy is a celebrity who avoids social media and smartphones. Photography: Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Social networks have, to a certain extent, democratized fashion week. It gives online fans access to all areas, not just a front row view. From unboxing elaborate invitations to behind-the-scenes interviews, anyone with a phone can participate. However, The Row sells cotton T-shirts that cost 330 and cashmere coats for 13,000. It's a brand built on exclusivity and not enjoying instant access, it seems appropriate. The Olsens are notoriously individuals. They rarely give interviews and neither of them has a personal Instagram account. Dedicated lines Instagram account posts sporadically and primarily images of artwork for inspiration rather than products to promote. As a private company, The Row does not disclose financial information but its annual revenues are estimated between 250 and 300 million dollars. There’s clearly no need to have a strict social media strategy to drive sales. This shift toward greater privacy is a bubbling trend, seen everywhere from restaurants to celebrities to weddings. One of New York's hottest new restaurants, Frog Club, is giving diners a sticker to place on their phone's camera lens upon arrival. The sticker photos are a brag in themselves. Last year, a video of current Oscar favorite Cillian Murphy went viral when he explained that he didn't know what a meme was. The Oppenheimer star still doesn't own a cell phone. Meanwhile, a growing number of marriages are subject to rules prohibiting social media, with many couples opting for an unplugged ceremony. In fashion, we've become accustomed to watching stunts designed to go viral, like Copernis robots and Schiaparelli's fake animal heads. So is privacy a new type of currency? Just as a back entrance to a restaurant allows VIPs to dine out discreetly, perhaps being rich enough to buy a $10,000 coat without bragging about it online is the real power move. It makes sense that brands selling such clothing would be the first to go, because being offline is a new luxury. In a world where everyone is vying for attention online, some for monetary reasons, some for ego, many for both, the ultimate sign in 2024 is to disconnect. ignore past newsletter promotion Register for Fashion statement Style, with content: what's really trending this week, a round-up of the best fashion journalism, and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion To read the full version of this newsletter with this week's trending topics in The Measure and your wardrobe dilemmas solved, subscribe to receive Fashion Statement in your inbox every Thursday.

