Fashion's New Creative Directors Are Taking Action – SURFACE





Last fall marked a changing of the guard among some of the most recognizable names in luxury fashion: within 24 hours of each other, San McGirr rose to the top design job atMcQueenwhile Chemena Kamali was appointed creative director ofChloe. Barely a month later, Davide Renne, former right-hand man of Alessandro Michele, was named creative director of Moschino after 20 years at Gucci. The fashion world claims to love fresh perspectives, so the industry was eager to see the trios' debut, scheduled for February and March of this year, with their respective fall/winter shows. Then tragedy struck. Nine days after his appointment, Rennedeceased. His successor, Adrian Appiolaza, took over just 23 days before the Moschinos show on February 22. From the outside, a designer's first season at the helm of a legendary fashion house is a thankless task: the first collection is the first pancake, figuratively speaking. A few months are barely enough to find one's voice and perspective in the abstract, let alone translate them into a complete collection that respects the house's heritage while appealing to the nebulous desires and expectations of the art ecosystem. industry made up of buyers, media, and consumers. Rising to the occasion in the circumstances Appiolaza faced is unthinkable. However, during these three weeks, he developed a vision of eccentric reality rooted in the late founder Franco Moschino's legacy of theatricality and statement. Her style pays homage to Franco's archives and takes the house in a more wearable, less costumed direction than we've become accustomed to seeing at Moschino shows and red carpet moments over the past decade.

At Chlo, for her part, Kamali put to good use her know-how of the house codes, acquired during her previous stints at the French fashion house, under the direction of Phoebe Philo and Clare Waight Keller. I think there's this connection that today, as a woman, you have to be able to follow your intuition and be yourself. It's all about an intuitive way to dress, she said. Vogue before his debut on the podium. A parade of sheer chiffon, lace, leg-lengthening super-high waists, thigh-high boots, lots of leather and tiny mini-shorts offered a vision of the intuitive ease of it-girls that hadn't been seen in the house since the tenures of Stella McCartney and Karl Lagerfeld. McGirr also sought to evoke a return to house codes at McQueen, but with a bold move: the show's opening look and warehouse decor reflected Lee Alexander's spring 1995 collection. Before his appointment, McGirrs was more of an industry name than a household name: his years as a child prodigy at Central Saint Martins transformed into a relentless work ethic atJW Anderson, Dries Van Noten, Burberry and Uniqlo. The critics had theirRemarksfor McGirr, but his final march was greeted by a sound far rarer and more precious than applause: raucous and overwhelming.laughto the tune of the closing song of the show: Enyas Flow of the Orinoco.

Finally, the Fall/Winter 2024 season marked a landmark moment for two other recent debuts that arrived last season: Sabato by Sarno at Gucci andPhoebe Philo, finally, presiding over his own namesake. With its second collection, Gucci's more powerful dressing of previous eras seems to be giving way to a quiet, perhaps disappointing, focus on just plain nice clothes. If anyone feels like it's a disappointment, de Sarno doesn't care: If my clothes are commercial, I don't care, he saidCathy Horyn. Philo, meanwhile, had the last laugh at Paris Fashion Week while remaining completely absent from the show. Barely two days after Chanel closed out fashion month, itssecond modificationdropped 60 of his last clothes. Fatigue should set in the bones of weary designers and editors, but everyone seemsenergeticby what Philo has to offer.

