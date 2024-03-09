St. Patrick's Day: how to celebrate like the Irish





I was born and raised in Ireland, so I consider myself an expert on Irish. And what’s more Irish than St. Patrick’s Day? Emerald Isles National Day is celebrated all over the world with parades, music, dancing and general merriment. Seeing Americans celebrate my country's national holiday every March 17 really warms my heart, but there are two very important things you need to know if you really want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day like a pro. First, no one under 90 says: Hello to you, so please don't say it. Secondly and most importantly, it's St. Patrick's Day or St. Paddy's Day. It is not and never will be St. Patty's Day. With those two things in mind, here are my top picks for everything you need to have a St. Patrick's Day full of madness and ceol, all about good times and Gaelic music. Did you know that Ireland has some of the best golf courses in the world? Play a few rounds in the morning and hit the pub right after in style with these trefoil golf pants. Irish, but make it Hawaiian. Don't skimp on style with this fashionable shirt that you can wear all year round on and off the beach and the subtle print doesn't scream St. Paddy's Day. I am the proud owner of this sweater and I wear it all year round, you can probably say I am very proud to be Irish! I wear it to the gym, during Irish rugby matches, around the house, and of course, on St. Patrick's Day. As a bonus, it's super soft and comfortable. This will add a touch of sparkle to your St. Patrick's Day celebrations so you can still get into the spirit of the festivities without sacrificing style. I'm generally very anti-leprechaun in general and especially on March 17th, but this Wee Baby Leprechaun t-shirt is adorable and hilarious in equal measure. I love this and just bought it for this year's St. Patrick's Day celebration. I'm probably a little too old for clovers floating on springsso this crown headband is a little bit classier. Disney, but make it Irish! These adorable Mickey Mouse pot of gold earrings include all the colors of the Irish flag with a touch of sparkle to add a little glamour. I am in love with these earrings. It's not exactly St. Patrick's Day per se, but the shamrock theme sets them off perfectly. Sophisticated, elegant and Irish enough not to look out of place. If you prefer your St. Patrick's Day outfit a little more subtle, this stylish scarf will do the trick and can be worn on March 17 and beyond. As with the scarf, it's a little less visible if you want to show your support for Ireland all year round. It comes in black and green and has UV protection in case you're watching the parade. I pull it out every year at the beginning of March to really get into the festive spirit and remind myself that spring (and St. Patrick's Day) is just around the corner. I wouldn't usually opt for a plastic crown, but this one is subtle, elegant and perfect for the occasion. Did you know that clover leaves close at night and open again in the morning? If you don't believe me, get an oxalis plant and see for yourself. It's really cute, and the white flowers add a touch of spring. If you're hosting a St. Patrick's Day get-together, this party pack is cheap and cheerful. With strings of shamrocks, paper fans, pom poms and banners, it's just what you need to celebrate with your loved ones. If cheap and cheerful isn't your thing, these more subtle decorations will do the trick. The green, white and gold balloons and fringed curtain make a stunning backdrop for your photos. This table runner makes me think of spring. Another festive product to add to your arsenal of St. Patrick's Day merch that you can use again and again. Alcohol for St. Patrick's Day and Beyond

If you're so inclined, St. Patrick's Day isn't complete without a little Irish whiskey, and there are countless choices. This recently launched triple-distilled spirit presents itself as an Irish whiskey with an American accent due to the fact that it has been matured in American oak barrels. March 17 has become as synonymous with Guinness as hot dogs are with July 4, and it's tradition to toast St. Patrick's Day itself with a pint of the black stuff (as we call it) . If you still want to dabble in alcohol but aren't a drinker, Guinness has released a non-alcoholic version that tastes pretty close to the real thing, the same smooth, creamy taste and with its signature head. If you are going to drink Guinness, do so in an appropriate Guinness glass. I promise it's not a gimmick, the contoured shape of the glass has been designed to allow the nitrogen bubbles to cascade to the surface to give the pint that creamy foam. An oldie but goodie, this version of an old favorite is aged up to 16 years, making it rich, smooth, and higher in ABV. Treat yourself with caution!

