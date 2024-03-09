Vintage hunters busy as stars turn to fashion archives for Oscar night | Vintage fashion

The red carpet is rolled out. The gold statuettes are polished. And the dresses? Well, for many celebrities attending the Oscars this year, the race is still on to find the perfect one.

Business relationships often dictate who wears what (as longtime Louis Vuitton ambassador, Best Actress nominee Emma Stone will no doubt wear the French brand), but many stars are increasingly digging into the fashion archives. Zendaya's recent Dune tour wardrobe, for example, spanned vintage 1999 Alexander McQueen has 2011 Roberto Cavalli.

Today, vintage hunters, a growing coterie of fashion experts who obsessively hunt down and sell rare designer pieces, report a surge in demand for their services as celebrities and their stylists turn to the past in hopes of creating a viral future look during the Sunday ceremony.

We still receive dozens and dozens of requests for fittings, says Alexis Novak, the founder of the Los Angeles store. Vintage tab. We even do them on Saturdays, it's really until the last minute.

Novak works closely with Hollywood's biggest stylists, including Danielle Goldberg, who dresses some of the coolest women in cinema such as The Bears Ayo Edebiri and The Morning Shows Greta Lee. Novak describes the process as collaborative. Sometimes a stylist will give her a list of specific items he'd like her to find, other times Novak will suggest pieces she's found that she thinks might appeal to a certain A's aesthetic. -listers.

For this year's Oscars, Novak says she's seeing a demand for truly opulent pieces. Similar to the mob bride aesthetic, Novak noted a resurgence of interest in dresses with old Hollywood glamor floor-length gowns with intricate beading from Donatella Versace's early 2000s collections gaining traction. She hopes a shimmering, pom-pomed black 2003 haute couture dress from the Italian powerhouse and a sheer gold Valentino 2001 gown with delicate crystal details will make the final cut. We're leaving behind that minimalist, luxurious '90s vibe, she says.

Johnny Valencia, the owner of Vintage Chest in Los Angeles, and Christelle McCracken, from My parade archives in London, cite a renewed curiosity for the dramatic pieces of John Galliano's early Christian Dior collections, fueled in part by Kevin MacDonald's gripping documentary which has just hit screens. Valencia has also received plenty of requests for '90s Mugler and Vivienne Westwood, while old-school accessories including elbow-length gloves and feather boas are also in vogue.

Kourtney Kardashian, wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler dress, and Travis Barker at the 2022 Oscars. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Oscars may be considered the biggest night in cinema, but their impact is also felt in the fashion world. Last year, the televised ceremony attracted more than 18 million viewers on ABC alone. Add to that live streaming of the red carpet from entertainment platforms like E! News and social media, where individual looks are highlighted, scrutinized and regularly remembered, have the potential to propel a celebrity's career to new heights.

Not only can an archival aspect be epoch-making (see Zendaya in a robot costume from Thierry Mugler's 1995 collection), it also ticks the sustainability box, allowing celebrities to align their values ​​with many of their young fans who champion second-hand shopping.

With its growing popularity, the world of sourcing has become extremely competitive. While sales at specialist auction houses such as Juliens once attracted a handful of niche online buyers, Novak says there are now hundreds fighting to the hammer.

On second-hand platforms such as eBay, Novak and McCracken have experienced situations where their purchases were canceled, sometimes within seconds of confirmation, because another bidder secretly contacted the seller directly with an offer higher than their bid winning.

In Los Angeles, vintage hunters often find themselves donning plastic gloves to rummage late at night at estate sales, a common practice in America where a person's entire estate is liquidated. Valencia flew from Los Angeles to London to personally collect a 1981 Issey Miyake corset for which he paid 40,000 euros, and to the south of France to collect a singular Jean Paul Gaultier shirt.

McCracken was recently approached by a private collector who owned 20 vintage Dior pieces, including John Galliano's famous newspaper dress. She bought the lot and hopes the dress alone will cost more than $45,000.

Novak often finds cheaper neglected pieces that have been torn or torn in the back of someone's closet. A beaded dress by Todd Oldham had been put through a washing machine, causing thousands of beads to come off, and Novak had sewn them back together by hand. She also restored an '80s Thierry Mugler dress that she found in poor condition by gently hand washing it several times and rewiring the bodice. Kourtney Kardashian chose to wear it for her 2022 Oscars debut.

Having experienced situations where dresses came back damaged and torn, most vintage hunters now charge loans or implement a buy-to-wear policy. These parts are irreplaceable, Novak says. With all the time, money and research I put into finding them, I feel it is my responsibility to take care of them.