Fashion
The best and worst of the CFC parade
The Cornell Fashion Collective’s annual spring fashion show was an exceptional success. Held at Barton Hall, the show was a full house, witnessing the innovation and creativity of the student designers and models, as well as live access for anyone not present in person for the show. The exhibition featured four tiers of designers, corresponding to the number of years they had been members of the CFC. The level one designers each created a design under the theme of the exhibition. The exhibition, according to the CFC program, was left to the interpretation of the designers and could take on meanings such as the opening of a camera lens, first-hand experience, vulnerability and, literally, the skin display. the level two designers had two designs intended to echo the theme of Obscura, taken from Camera Obscura. The Camera Obscura projects an image of the outside world onto a surface inside a dark room through a small hole, creating a natural inside-out photograph of the outside scene. Level three and four designers each chose their own subjects, with level three designers creating four to five looks and level four designers creating between six and ten looks.
Levels one and two featured many fantastic looks and while the theme may have been the same, each designer's voice shone through. Although most of the looks were black and white, in keeping with the camera and darkroom subject matter, some colorful outfits were also added, which were most often thematically relevant and vivid. Since the models were out of order and the designers weren't announced on the walks, I wasn't able to connect each look to its owner and so I won't go into detail about my top picks from those two tiers .
My favorite collection from the level three designers was Mary Lou by Grace Amigh 24. Inspired by her late grandmother, the Amighs collection featured classic 1960s silhouettes and patterns with a modern, colorful twist. Amigh designed and printed the designs found on each garment and paired them with gogo boots, hair and makeup that allowed the garments to shine. The musical selection and energetic walks of the models enhanced the interpretation of each piece and contributed to the cohesion of the collection. Amigh's theme came through clearly in her work, so much so that you didn't even have to read her description to understand the message she was trying to convey. Overall, it was fun, playful, and a success in my book.
As for one of the weaker collections, we come to As Beautiful as a Daisy by Iasia Henderson 25 years old. Made from recycled fabrics and hand-crocheted accessories, the Hendersons collection is a range of ready-to-wear picnic dresses. The subject matter lacked the clear vision demanded by haute couture and the designs were dull. The accessories were the star of the collection, perfectly tied to its title and beautifully constructed, but unable to carry off the outfits they wore.
The star of level four and perhaps the entire show had to be Bound by Absolute Malformation by Mia Bachrack 24. The collection examines the relationship between medical orthodontic appliances and braces worn for practical reasons and our conception of fashion. This forces the public to question why one type of brace is considered fashionable (the corset) and the other (the scoliosis brace) is something meant to be hidden under clothing. The subject is very unique and the question of whether to correct what is crooked or leave it as it is in fashion requires critical thinking on the part of the audience. The instructions given to the models, who modified their gaits to represent the deformities caused by orthodontic appliances and metal splints, were essential to the effect of the collection. Particularly interesting were the two models walking together, a portrait of addiction that was both strange and exhilarating. Medical instruments were represented in the collection using reflective metal pieces molded onto the model and found on a different body part in each look. The rest of the designs were made of navy blue fabric sewn with black strings to create a corseted look. Ultimately, the collection was refreshing and equally beautiful in terms of design and theory.
Among my least favorites for level four was Angela Lan 24s dazzling (Dazzling). Her eveningwear collection had no clear voice, nor anything that connected one look to another through structure, color, fabric or subject. That said, Lans clothing was a favorite of many of my peers, who told me they could see themselves wearing her pieces at future ceremonies and events.
Some honorable mentions include Mathematical Romanticism by Nancy Wang 24, Empyrean Echoes by Ashley Lee 24, Erosion by Raquel Coren 25, and Im Still a Kid by Nina Pfcher 24. And a special thank you to VP Ryan Lombardi for being the happiest model on the runway Saturday night!
The CFC Fashion Show, while fun to watch for students and faculty, is important to Cornell and the fashion community for many other reasons. The event allows young designers to launch themselves onto the scene before graduating and officially joining the professional world of fashion. Their voices help keep the industry on its toes and always pushing the boundaries of fashion. As for Cornell, often recognized for its excellence in STEM fields, the annual CFC Fashion Show reminds students and the country that Cornell offers so much more and is also a place that welcomes immense artistic and creative talent.
Sophie Gross is in her first year at the Faculty of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].
