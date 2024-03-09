An interview with Colm Dillane

Before our interview, the fear of finding himself face to face with a jaded Colm Dillane and beaten by the brutality of the time difference across the continents of Fashion Week appeared. These concerns are allayed when a lively and relatively rested character appears on the other end of the line, calling from his New York apartment. Despite the early morning meeting to account for the time difference, his voice is calm, speaking with a neutral cadence, coming from a series of projects completed before our conversation.

One of these exploits was the ChildSuper The Fall/Winter 2024 show (but we'll get to that later), and the other was the KidSuper World launch in Williamsburg. The move marked a milestone for the brand, which moved from its iconic blue storefront to a 10,000-square-foot space after nearly two years of planning. Here in KidSuper heaven, it's endless, he jokes, a response that speaks to his optimistic approach to his work.

Known primarily as a clothing brand, KidSuper is the moniker for Dillane's multifaceted approach, which sees the designer painting, drawing and presenting art exhibitions. Although he is now a global name, it was born in his parents' basement and has since blossomed into a creative tour de force.

We originally planned to meet immediately after the KidSupers Fall/Winter 2024 show, which made a splash during Paris Men's Fashion Week, connecting the worlds of fashion, art and music in one show crowded. The long days and sleepless nights have caught up with the creator, forcing us to postpone the date to a later date. When we catch up, he's back in top form, firing on all cylinders and excited to talk about his recent show and what the future holds for the KidSuper brand.

For his latest fashion show, it was important for the designer to create something transparent and centered around digestible ideas. For this one, it all started from this idea of ​​the untied look. And obviously, it had the common thread, and we were thinking about it, he explained. Everyone does these tricks to go viral, but what I liked about detangling [was that] it was very tangible. There was no CGI and no science. You might understand how this happened. Instead of trick-or-treating, we enjoyed a live ballet performance from the lead dancer of the Bavarian State Ballet, Julien Mackay. This performance was the result of exchanges of Instagram messages between Dillane and the dancer, which led to the casting. The approach reflects Colm Dillane's open mind to collaboration, who often uses social media to connect with creative minds. The designer cuts off his phone in the middle of our conversation, following a series of repetitive WhatsApp chimes, before continuing to talk about the series.

The title of the KidSuper Fall/Winter 2024 show, String Theory, once again chronicles Dillane's approach. In case you don't know, string theory is a theoretical idea in the field of physics that posits that the building blocks of nature are not particles but strings. The theory was never proven, but it struck a chord with Colm. It is not proven [theory] towards which I am constantly committed. We are still trying to understand it or describe it, [or] connect what all our different dimensions [are into] A. Whether it's my love for football, my love for art or my love for music. That's what these shows have become for me: a way to collaborate on all these different fronts.

It's surprising to hear a creative talk about scientific theory in relation to their work, but for Dillane, the two have always intersected. The artist and designer studied mathematics at New York University, which gave him the skills needed to meet the challenges of running a brand. When asked if his knowledge of numbers is something he applies to running the label, he half-jokes before exclaiming: “I don't do equations on a daily basis.

Beyond math, football, or soccer as Colm calls it, remained a constant in his life and helped him form lasting connections. I moved around a lot when I was a kid, so [soccer] has always been my constant. So I would go to a new city and join a football team, and these [guys] would be my instant friends. I love the idea of ​​camaraderie around an object and a goal, and everyone comes from different places, and you can go anywhere in the world and play it.

It wasn't just with his immediate teammates that the sport allowed him to connect, but also with his megastars, who shared a love for the beautiful game. Dinho was my true God because when he played, there were so many joy, swagger, music and everything he did. For Fall/Winter 2024, KidSuper explored creativity in its clothing alongside broader cultural moments. Between the brand's graphic coats and down jackets, Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho Gacho paraded, donning a crowd-style overcoat and his iconic backwards Kangol hat.

Dillane gets up from his seat and speaks excitedly when talking about the football ace. He could dance when he celebrated. He was such a creative and fluid football player. I said to myself: this is how I should live life. This is how I have to be with KidSuper. His personality was what I wanted to be, so that determined a lot of my decision-making, and that's why, I hope, you can see so much joy and creativity and love in KidSuper, and it That's also how I play football, so yeah, that was it. Long before he walked the runway, Ronaldinho was part of the KidSuper brand, which Dillane is keen to highlight. The midfielder featured on graphics and early product labels, contributing to the sense of coming full circle.

A week before the presentation, Dillane teased the theme on Instagram, performing deadly babysitting tasks with a ball of string at KidSuper HQ. The crossovers between the football field and the fashion show are clear in Dillane's creative approach, which sees him applying a four-four-two mentality to fashion. I think there's a competitiveness towards a goal, which I think is a lot of what I'm trying to achieve. [do]. What makes football so amazing and so easy to set up is that there is a very clear objective and initiative, and everyone knows their role, he explains before continuing, ” All the bullshit you have is left out there, and when you play, it’s.” as if everyone could benefit from it. You can't do it alone. That’s our purpose and our mission, and we’re competitive toward something. I think that [is something] I try to be inclusive in the way I approach fashion.

As part of his design-meets-art attack on the runway, Dillane weaved music and fashion with multifaceted sleight of hand. The show opened with a live violin performance before progressing into a hard-hitting hip-hop track featuring British rap mogul Giggs, who he describes as one of the coolest fucking guys ever the temperature.

When the legendary connection between rap and fashion comes up in conversation, Colm speaks with respect and rejuvenated energy. The partnership came about organically, with Giggs first liking the KidSuper brand, which has long been a favorite in the hip-hop community (previous wearers included Young Thug and Mac Miller), before collaborating professionally. He came to the store in Brooklyn, and he knew KidSuper a little bit but not a ton, and he was shooting a music video with Dave East, and they all came, and I think it was a fluke. We got along pretty well, Giggs and I, and he's such a cool guy and so depressed. He loved clothes. We stayed in touch and were always Facetime, he reveals.

FaceTime calls became what became an integral part of the show. I was working with a producer at the time to produce the whole thing, and you know there's violins involved, and I'm like dude, I got this idea for Giggs, and I sent it to him. Within a day or two he was like BAM, here's the song back, Colm explains. Today, what was originally a piece made for the series has become a full-fledged record. Yeah, he got Quavo on it, which is crazy and now it's a real song that came from KidSuper at Paris Fashion Week. I guess we were going to call it Paris Fashion Week or something. You heard it here for the first time, friends.

This collaborative approach extended to the clothes seen on the catwalk, notably through a partnership with Canada goose and the Brooklyn nets, where the designer applied his colorful creations to high-end outdoor pieces. While undoubtedly a symbol of the brand's commercial success, these collaborations fit easily into the KidSupers show offering. For this one, [we were] more inclined to put it on the track, and I thought: Is this going to work? and it really worked incredibly and it was a perfect mix for us because we had these elevated moments, and at the heart of it, KidSuper is kind of a streetwear brand, and those moments gave a wearability to the collection.

Colm Dillane is a bold creative mind who remains unfazed despite the increasing kinetic energy of his brands, bouncing between ideas much like the theoretical strings that informed his latest show. For most people, this would lead to feelings of nervousness and overwhelm. But for Colm, that’s not the case. People ask me if I'm nervous. I'm not nervous when I'm prepared.

