About fashion and education in a bygone era | History

More than 100 years ago, a respected educator with early ties to Hannibal spoke out about the scandalous fashions that were influencing the high school girls in her charge.
They are found wearing low shoes with thin stockings that do not cover the bare flesh of their ankles, Mrs. Sara F. Asher told the Oregonian newspaper for an article published June 3, 1912.
Ms. Asher, at the time of writing, a high school mathematics teacher in Spokane, Washington, continued. Their dresses were so low in winter that they endangered their health.
History proves that Ms. Archer's advice to mothers to take charge of their daughters' fashion choices certainly did not reverse the trend away from conservative fashion as the nation headed toward the Roaring Twenties.
But Ms. Asher's frank thoughts on education, combined with a mastery of language born of good grammar and appropriate secondary education, have made her voice respected in her field of expertise.
The story of her educational career was among those solicited and published by the Society for the Advancement of Education 1922. Mrs. Archer described her early years as an educator in Hannibal, Missouri, in an article entitled The Public School , yesterday Today. and tomorrow.
After a year of experience as a first assistant at an excellent high school, I was persuaded by friends of my parents to accept the principalship of Hannibal High School, wrote Ms. Asher, who before her marriage was Sara Francis Fisher .
She described Hannibal in 1867. Missouri was a border slave state. It was shortly after the Civil War and the public school had only been in existence for four months. It was viewed with disfavor by the majority of the population, who shared a strong southern sentiment and considered free schooling a northern innovation.
The high school was located on the second floor of Melpontain Hall, a two-story brick building located at 200 N. Third St., the site on which the current Hannibal Courier-Post building stands.
Two topics that were forbidden from classroom discussion were the Civil War and slavery. These things were so fresh in our minds then, she wrote. They were not to be mentioned even though on the front (of the building) was the sign Slaves Bought and Sold, as Melpontain Hall had been a slave market before the war.
She remembered that her class had 60 girls and 100 boys or men. Some of them were older than the teacher, she noted.
I was only 21 and not much to look at, having not achieved the corporeality of later years. The most difficult question was how to convince the older students, without hurting their pride, that their teacher could not accept that they accompany them to evening services, religious meetings and strawberry festivals.
Another problem was persuading some boys not to chew tobacco at school and decorating the floor with their sputum.
Ms. Asher's biography was included in Woman's Whos Who of America: A biographical Dictionary of Contemporary Women of the United States and Canada, 1914-1915. Born in Illinois, she graduated from Rockford, Illinois Seminary in 1886. She taught before her marriage to George Archer and after his death in 1889.
Find A Grave reports that she died on November 12, 1938 and is buried in Fairmount Memorial Park, Spokane, Washington.