Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Recap





The fall-winter 2024 finale in Paris had its ups and downs, but rather than trends, it was the week's most important statements that were made by fashion pioneers.

And it's the end of Fall/Winter 2024, Paris Fashion Week is drawing to a close and with it the fashion cognoscenti have returned home, putting bruised feet in ice buckets while reflecting on the seasons hot or not. There's a lot to unpack. The latest Parisian fashion shows have seen commercialism collide with creativity. While some major French houses are playing it safe, subversive pioneers are returning to confront the industry. Among a record 108 shows, emerging independent designers stood out, their collections demonstrating a striking individuality and belief in their craft, attitudes of continued importance that secured their place on the program in the first place . There's no denying that in the midst of global conflict and political chaos, fashion can seem frivolous, even to those within it. So perhaps it's no surprise that instead of offering something potentially divisive, many brands have focused this season on the ultimate goal of the game: selling clothes. However, a list of designers had a different response, demonstrating how fashion, in any context, can spark meaningful discourse and inspiration. Here are four of the creative forces that marked this season's PFW.

Rei Kawakubo – Comme des Garons This collection speaks to my current state of mind. I have anger at everything in the world, especially myself. Anger was at the heart of the maverick Japanese designer's all-black collection (except for the white final look). Models in gothic pompadour wigs broke the fourth wall, expressing frustration at clenched fists and confrontations with the front row. Known for its distorting shapes, CDG has outdone itself here with explosively inflated silhouettes; Stamped with symbols like barbed wire and dark rosettes, the pieces allowed fury to exist within femininity. Kawakubo has been challenging social constructs and campaigning for freedom of expression for 55 years. Here, his artistic revolt against the system rages lavishly and shows no signs of stopping.

Demna – Balenciaga I believe that creativity has secretly become a new form of luxury. Aptly titled Digital Deluge, the Balenciagas AW24 show was a sensory overload that challenged the meaning of luxury in a content-saturated era. Against a backdrop of LED screens, sparkling with images of nature, Parisian scenes and clips from TikTok, the parade presented a cacophony of concepts. Upcycled pieces called 1-minute designs shamelessly assembled bras into random dresses and reversed pants into tops. Demna's icy draped dresses were a glamorous juxtaposition, their stillness once again challenging perceptions of elegance.

Risn Pierce – homonymous label An angel who came to earth to bring peace, hope and love. I wanted to create something quite heavenly with that numinous feeling. A feeling of protection. Newly represented by the Dover Street Markets Paris showroom, Risn Pierce is a promising designer who brings Irish artisanal traditions, storytelling and slow fashion to the French capital. Titled O Lovely One, Fallen From a Star, Pierce's Fall/Winter 2024 presentation at the Irish Embassy was an ode to divine femininity and the instruments of peace and order in dark times. In addition to continuing her work with her mother Angela in Dublin, the designer collaborated this season with a young poet Michelle Freya whose lines set the tone in the catwalk invitations. With the exception of a midnight blue look, the collection was typically all white and primarily made from deadstock Swiss bridal materials. The crocheted floral chains and iconographic lattice knits of each celestial piece contained complex symbolic meanings that speak of history, identity, and hope.

Laduma Ngxokolo – Xhosa Africa “Our heritage must be carried every day. » The only African brand present in the Parisian program, Xhosa Africa made its debut in style at the Residence of the South African Ambassadors in France. Founder Laduma Ngxokolo wanted to connect with the African diaspora in Paris and introduce traditional Xhosa textiles to international audiences. Challenging perceptions of African fashion, the collection blended tradition and modernity as Ngxokolo's narratives of identity punctuated the show. The head turners were geometric prints performed on two-piece sets, pops of neon in beading and a dress embroidered with a portrait of a Zulu woman. With the upcoming opening of a Soho store in New York, Ngxokolo will remain an important voice in the world of global fashion.

