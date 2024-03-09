In New Orleans, big hotels are in the works, but don't sleep on boutique gems: Travel Weekly

Forget New Orleans restaurants for a moment, if you can. It’s the city’s hotel landscape that’s currently garnering a lot of attention.

Luxury brands like Caesars and Fairmont are poised to inject glamor and hundreds of hotel rooms into the hospitality industry of one of the top travel destinations in the United States.

At the same time, a wave of new boutique hotel openings is showcasing the quirky personalities of the city's historic neighborhoods. Not to be overlooked, several enduring treasures, including the elegant Hotel Monteleone, have been meticulously renovated.

“There's no doubt about it. We're experiencing the greatest expansion in the hospitality industry since the 1980s,” said Walter J. Leger III, CEO of New Orleans & Co., the city's marketing and tourism organization. city.

While Léger is happy with the rise in hotel brands and rooms, he's just as excited about the opening of smaller boutique and lifestyle hotels in his hometown.

And since it's hard not to think about food for too long when talking about this city, Léger points out that most new properties feature restaurants serving the cuisines that have made New Orleans a gastronomic paradise.

Hail Caesars

The biggest investment in the city's central business district (CBD) is Caesars Entertainment, which is spending $435 million to expand and remodel the former Harrah's Hotel & Casino at the foot of Canal Street. Renamed Caesars New Orleans, the luxury hotel and casino is expected to open in September.

A new tower will add 340 rooms and tons of gaming space. Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse's first French restaurant is already open on site. When the massive food court is complete, Bobby Flay's Bobby's Burgers will be the headliner.

Several floors of the new tower will be a Nobu-branded hotel from the celebrity-run sushi restaurant and hotel company. A Nobu restaurant on the ground floor will serve sushi just steps from the French Quarter.

An additional 250 rooms will come online in 2025 when Fairmont returns to the Crescent City with a new luxury hotel in the CBD to be called Fairmont New Orleans. (The former Fairmont New Orleans was closed after Hurricane Katrina caused significant damage in 2005; it reopened in 2009 but is now the Roosevelt Hotel, part of the Waldorf Astoria Collection.)

A representation of Caesars New Orleans, scheduled to open in September at the foot of Canal Street. Photo credit: Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment

Small but powerful

As the hospitality and tourism sectors rebound, local entrepreneurs are opening design-focused boutique hotels.

One of them is the Rubenstein Hotel, a 40-room property that opened above the century-old Rubensteins men's store.

Just steps from the French Quarter, Rubenstein's prime location led the family-owned business to partner with local hotelier J Collection Hotels to create the “edgy” property that opened in late January.

“A lot of people come to New Orleans wanting an authentic stay,” said Ken Rubenstein, CEO of Rubenstein. “They want to feel connected to the city and its lifestyle.”

The hotel's decor includes fabrics, textiles and colors that have made the Men's Haberdashery a New Orleans institution. Rubenstein, whose grandfather founded the clothing store, said the hotel was almost full for Mardi Gras in February.

Other recently added boutiques include Chloé, a 14-room hotel in a 19th-century mansion, whose restaurant also wins praise. The Peter & Paul Hotel is a former Catholic church and school reinvented as a 71-room design hotel spread across four buildings in the Faubourg Marigny district, adjacent to the French Quarter.

A Garden District landmark, the Colonnes, is a stately mansion with balconies overlooking St. Charles Avenue. Built in 1893 as a private residence, the 19 rooms of this boutique hotel exude Southern charm.

The city should have no trouble filling these new hotels in the coming months, given the major events heading to the Crescent City.

The ever-young Rolling Stones are headlining this spring's Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to the Superdome for three nights in October. And in early 2025, the Super Bowl will return to the city for the 11th time.

Combined with a recovery in the convention industry, the events are expected to boost hotel occupancy rates to 2019 levels of nearly 70%, according to Lauren Hock, hospitality industry analyst at HVS.

This is good news for hoteliers banking on New Orleans.