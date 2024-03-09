“I love this current trend”





The internet can be a minefield for consumerism, but some fashion influencers have tried in recent years to help their followers avoid fast fashion, buy second-hand and spot greenwashing. One of these influencers posted about “major changes” in the fashion industry that are taking away some of the power from fast fashion. Lydia Tomlinson (@LydiaJaneTomlinson) is a fashion influencer with millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram whose content is focused on “[maximizing] your wardrobe using key pieces you already own. » She's based in the UK, so she may have slightly different stores to shop in, but her messages are universal. In a YouTube short film, Lydia focused on three fashion trends that are shaping the future of fashion. The three trends she lists are the move towards timelessness, practical wearable fashion and circular fashion. The fashion she talks about focuses on comfortable, durable pieces that don't follow typical trend cycles. More practical clothing also means a shift to more natural fibers like cotton and linen. Finally, she talks about clothing rental sites, as well as “pre-loved” items. “I think these three changes go hand in hand to make fashion more accessible, easier and better for the environment.” Join our newsletter

Good news, green tips, and the latest cool clean tech delivered straight to your inbox every week! Fast fashion is an extremely expensive part of the clothing industry. According to Earth.orgit takes “about 700 gallons to produce a cotton shirt and 2,000 gallons of water to produce a pair of jeans.” Focusing on more natural fibers when shopping can also help solve the growing problem of microplastics. Synthetic fabrics are a great contributor to microplastics in the ocean, coming off every time you wash your clothes. Buy fewer new items and more thrifty The items can reduce our impact on the environment and save the average person around $100 per year. Plus, buying second-hand items can lead you to have fun ancient find. What is your main motivation for shopping at thrift stores? Cheaper clothes More trendy items Reduced environmental impact I don't save Click on your choice to see the results and express your opinion Commenters love the looks she shares and the trend predictions. One person wrote: “I buy most of my clothes on consignment. Better quality. I rarely buy new things. » Another follower said: “I love this current timeless fashion trend. I'm here for it.” Join our free newsletter to get simple tips for save more, waste lessAnd help yourself while helping the planet.





