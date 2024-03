BLACKPINK's Ros Steals the Show in a Sheer Saint Laurent Dress at the Pre-Oscar Party

The star of popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, Ros, recently made an appearance at Sanit Laurent's pre-Oscar party. Photos and videos from the 27-year-old singer's event went viral on the internet, leaving fans captivated by her luxurious ensemble. Ros stole the show wearing a chic sheer black dress from the French luxury fashion house, which featured in the Womens Wear SS24 collection. BLACKPINK Star Rose Stuns in a Saint Laurent Dress at Pre-Oscar Party (Instagram/@roses_are_rosie) BLACKPINK's Ros Flaunts Backless Dress Her outfit for the luxury event consisted of a sheer black Saint Laurent dress with open back details. Ros' outfit radiated a dark feminine energy as she kept her long blonde hair loose. While posing for photos at the event, the K-pop idol appeared both bold and stylish. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. In a few photos, she is seen leaning against glass, which reflects her elegant figure. The BLACKPINK star also sported YSL glasses on the red carpet at the pre-Oscar party. Her soft-glam makeup accentuated her luxurious ensemble. Fans were left stunned by Ros' outfit After photos from the event went viral, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. A fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: Such a beautiful woman. Another fan said: “One of the reasons people always say Ros is the sweetest, kindest person they've ever met, look at how she treats and interacts. Another fan said: Absolutely stunning while another called her a shining star on the social media platform. Ros' release comes just weeks after reports surfaced that the BLACKPINK singer was set to launch her solo label. Following in the footsteps of her bandmates, Jennie and Lisa, Ros is actively working on starting her own solo label, according to News 1 Korea. If the reports prove true, this would be the third solo effort from a BLACKPINK member after OA and LLOUD.

