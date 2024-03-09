2 women use talent from around the world to diversify Cleveland's fashion scene

CLEVELAND On International Women's Day, we heard from two women who have dedicated their careers to creating space in the fashion community for others in Cleveland and around the world.

For Esther Ngemba, who grew up in Congo, International Women's Day was a big celebration and inspiring women were always around her.

“Women that I've seen in my community, their resilience, they empower you and encourage you,” Esther said.

When she arrived in the United States as a refugee, she wanted to uplift members of the Congolese community, especially those in the fashion world.

Some of these women are extraordinary creators, but no one will ever see their work or they don't have the funds to do it, Esther said.

During this trip, she met Aimon Ali, who was working to create a similar space for communities around the world.

I was a vendor at her first show, and it was amazing to see another woman of color, especially in Cleveland, doing something, a beautiful show, and wanting to highlight people who look like me.

Aimon Ali launched Fashion Talks four years ago, then the Fashion Talks Foundation. She came up with the idea after leaving the Canadian fashion scene for Cleveland, which she found to be relatively small and lacking in diversity.

So the fashion talks originally started as a test to bring events to Cleveland and see if we could bring the creative fashion industry here. They have become an agency that helps other brands and businesses elevate their brands through diversity and inclusion, Aimon said.

Over time, Aimon has hosted numerous fashion shows and events with designers, models and artists from hundreds of countries around the world.

As people learn about different cultures, they also discover fashion that somehow expresses the different cultures, Aimon said.

But what she didn't see coming was a report in New York. In Times Square, her photos are among Bern's Communications Group's 25 Most Inspiring Women Leaders.

It was a little surreal to see someone who looked like me on that billboard, first of all, like I just portrayed it, it was huge, Aimon said.

While this is a proud moment for Aimon, it reminds her why she does her job and that more international women deserve to be celebrated.

It can get tiring being alone, but someone has to do it. So as long as you continue to do it and show up, I think it makes a really big difference, Aimon said.

These women include Esther, who founded Furahi: A Taste of Home, which focuses on Congolese cuisine and culture, as well as the Furahi Foundation to empower those like her in Cleveland's Congolese community.

The foundation focuses on empowering women and girls in Congo by helping them access education, but it also helps fashion designers by giving them a platform where they can showcase their work, Esther said.

She tells News 5 it's just the beginning, but working with people like Aimon has helped her bring her visions to life.

I think the biggest thing is that by helping me bring my vision to life, she is helping Congolese women have an international platform. By simply helping a woman create a platform and showcase her product. You help the woman feed her family, Esther said.

Aimon and Esther are already planning other projects because they know that when women come together, they are unstoppable.

Sometimes a woman's power is just showing up, being there and using your voice to encourage others, but also making space for other women, Esther said.

Aimon's next “Fashion Talks” show is planned for this summer, and Esther is part of an upcoming men's show.

For more information on Fashion Talks,

For more information about the Furahi Foundation,