Fashion show in Utah highlights women and cultures from around the world





Hundreds of supporters gathered at the Zions Bank Corporation building in Midvale to support diverse cultures and the 20 role models who represented them. It was for the 14th annual fashion show and gala hosted by the Utah nonprofit Women of the World, which supports refugee women. Samira Harnish is the co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit organization. She previously spoke and said: When you see each participant walk the podium tonight, think about the incredible journey they have taken, fleeing violence and oppression, leaving behind comfortable jobs, lives and families just hoping for a good night's sleep. Their beauty comes not only from their features and clothing, but from their strength and courage in seeking a better life here in Utah. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Naween of Afghanistan walks the runway during the annual Femmes du Monde fashion show, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fathom from Somalia dances on the catwalk during the annual Women of the World fashion show, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Adrianna of Venezuela walks the runway during the annual Femmes du Monde fashion show, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The women represented the following countries: Rwanda, Colombia, Nepal, Iraq, Yemen, Mexico, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Somalia, Uganda, Sudan, Syria, Malaysia, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Peru and Ukraine. As each model walked the runway, an audio message was played recounting their journey and why the nonprofit organization matters to them. Songs from their countries of origin guided their parades. Many women danced, their beaming smiles brighter than the lit floor beneath their shoes. Samar from Syria danced with her country's flag. Mila from Malaysia shared with WOTW that she feels like she's never alone. Loane is a student at Weber State University and received a scholarship from WOTW. Naween, from Afghanistan, said she loves Utah because of its organization. There were also two mother-daughter duos in the series, Fathom and Zainab from Somalia and Olga and Sofia from Ukraine. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Yoga du Congo poses for a photo backstage before the annual Femmes du Monde fashion show, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sofia and Olga of Ukraine backstage before the annual Femmes du Monde fashion show, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nuha from Yemen backstage before the annual Femmes du Monde fashion show, Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

