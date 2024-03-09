Ashland department stores had a sense of style and grew quickly





The Central Department Store opened in Ashland in January 1913. More than 2,000 people attended the grand opening in one of the storefronts of a new building owned by J. W. Myers next to the YMCA. Samuel L. Morganstern was the owner of the store which billed itself as the place where the crowds went because of its low prices. Morganstern was born in New York in 1889. His parents were immigrants, his father Russian and his mother Austrian. Central Department Store flourished in Ashland, and the town appreciated the way its modern store energized the east end of Main Street, which was less commercially developed at that time. Morganstern implemented innovative ideas that allowed his store to grow so quickly that in 1915 he moved to larger premises across the street in the Reeb Building (which is now the Foundation Plaza site). This completely modern store sold men's, women's and children's clothing and shoes. Fashion shows arrive at Central Department Store One of his ideas was the fashion show that he first organized in the fall of 1914. It was the very first fashion show ever held in Ashland, and it became something of a tradition. In the spring of 1924, Morganstern staged another opera-style performance. The Central department store was known for offering stylish, high-end merchandise at moderate prices. With this in mind, all clothing presented at the style shows could be purchased from the store's general stock. The clothes were modeled by local people and featured stylish and attractive clothing for heavy-set models, the elderly and children. Fashions featured included graduation dresses, prom dresses, evening gowns, street wear and evening gowns. Morganstern also sponsored a local baseball team for a few years. In 1913 the Central Department Store Athletics were the city champions. They competed against other teams sponsored by the YMCA, Reliable Match Company and Faultless Rubber. In 1924, Morganstern revived the baseball team by sponsoring a Class A team under the leadership of Pop Burns. More:Ashland Memories: Battle of the Turn-of-the-Century Clothing Stores on Main Street A move and a name change occurred in 1927 In October 1927, exciting news broke that Morganstern had signed a five-year lease on the Bowman block, on the corner of Main and Orange. The move was accompanied by a name change to Sam L. Morganstern Department Store, or more colloquially, Morgansterns. The new store opened its doors on March 16, 1928, after a complete renovation. The store occupied the first floor and basement of the busy corner building. A grand entrance on Main and a second entrance on Orange Street opened to an ivory and mahogany color palette throughout the store. Glass display cases protected goods from dust, while electric lights ensured visibility. The Orange Street entrance opens onto the women's ready-to-wear department, which includes three large fitting rooms equipped with three-way mirrors. The basement also housed a shoe department, men's work clothes, luggage and gardening supplies, and a brand new oven. The workforce increased from 14 to 30 employees. Mr Morganstern remained store manager, while his wife, Anna, worked as a buyer for the ready-to-wear department. By 1935, the Morganstern store had moved to 47 W. Main St. It was at this location until 1940, but appears to have closed at that time, probably due to the death of Sam Morganstern on December 30, 1941, at the young age of 52.

