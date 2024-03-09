Fashion on Fifth: striking with style

For Fashion on Fifth this week, I retraced the most notable of the SENS strike. The signs held up by picketers as they demonstrated outside the University Center weren't the only ones making statements. This reminds me of something Blair Waldorf once said: fashion is the most powerful art there is. Its movement, design and architecture all in one. It shows the world who we are and who we would like to be. Personal style says a lot about someone, hence the word personal. The way we present ourselves conveys a message of its own, and at The New School, what better way to convey a message than through our clothing?

Photo by Kéa Humilde

Jonah Devlin he they @pon0p0no

Fourth year of Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts, major in contemporary music

Bringing your child to work during the day? Rather bring your pet on the day of the strike. I couldn't help but laugh when Jonah asked me if he should include his Pomeranian in his photo. It's not uncommon to see students walking their dogs on campus, but it's not every day that you see a dog trotting along with students on the picket line. Nothing about this makes any sense. But this works in Jonas's favor. It's my favorite special hat, he told me. There are good vibes in it, so I wanted to bring those good vibes into manifestation. With his cozy winter hat, navy zipper, cargo pants and precious pet, he more than passes the vibe test. Bonus points for the baby blue Student Worker Power bandana her dog wore.

Photo by Kéa Humilde

Zara Franké they/them @zarafranke026

Graduate student at the New School of Social Research

Zara was ready to strike, striking the perfect balance between practicality and style. Probably a product of the fashionable freedom they enjoy as students at the New School. I am here to support the strike, they said. I love my job so much and I love being able to wear whatever I want to work. They inform me that their enviable faux fur coat is a gem they discovered at Beacons Closet, pairing well with their chunky cream scarf and pale pink sweater. When it comes to hitting wintery New York, dress in light colors and heavy layers.

Photo by Kéa Humilde

Kartik Gupta All pronouns @beinganobody

Third-year liberal arts student at Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts

I had never seen anyone more in his element than Kartik during the strike. Engaging in lively discussions with other students and choosing to stand among the crowd of protesters for their photoshoot, their passion and deep connection to the work they do was palpable. They tell me that people should be free to exchange ideas and actions, and that it's important to talk about struggles and how to overcome them. When I'm on a picket, wearing this gives me energy. Their garment, a traditional Kashmiri piece that gathers slightly at the sleeves, combined with a fluorescent orange and yellow construction vest, combines a sense of duty and creative freedom. Considering the part-time faculty strike that took place less than two years ago, good energy is certainly an indispensable factor in this equation.

Photo by Kéa Humilde

Isabelle Fessler she they @isabelle_fessler

Fourth year environmental studies student at Lang

Isabelle wasn't the only one to strike against The New School, her outfit also went on strike. When it came to creating her vibrant ensemble, Isabelle asked herself: What will be comfortable and cute to wear on the picket line? She definitely nailed it, coordinating her hot pink, purple, and teal windbreaker with hot pink leggings to create a look that reminds me of Workout Barbie. As you can see, I'm not wearing pants, so I was cold, Isabelle laughs. So I went out and bought these leggings at Reminiscence across the street! The improvisation was a colorful display of quick thinking; the one who brought dynamism to the picket line. Practical? Check. Elegant? Check. Worthy of a strike? Check.

Photo by Kéa Humilde

Kayla Cioffi she they @saturdaysagain

Third year sociology student Lang

For someone whose outfit was casually put together, there are so many details to unpack. And with her pink and gold Union Strong sign, Kayla's fashion prowess seems to come naturally. I wore that outfit because I loved it, she said. The lamb keychain hanging from her belt loop and cow-print t-shirt represent her as that bold Bo Peep figurine, and so I'm here for it. But rather than keeping the lambs in line, she plays a leading role on the picket line. Support student workers! she said, concluding our conversation with a flourish as fiercely dramatic as her outfit.

It is evident that personal style transcends mere aesthetics and is a powerful means of self-expression and social commentary. Each participant in the event showcased their unique style, demonstrating how clothing can convey values, beliefs and a sense of identity. From bold statements to subtle nuances, each clothing choice becomes part of the collective narrative, reflecting an individual message sent by everyone present. They say actions speak louder than words, but in this case, clothes may have a voice of their own.