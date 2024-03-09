Todd Snyder on How to Make His Menswear Brand More Luxurious – Robb Report

What do you get when a down-to-earth Midwesterner with an architectural bent cultivates an obsession with Italian fabrics, a love of English shop culture, and a very Ralph a retail connoisseur? Todd Snyder– plus the $100 million brand that bears his name.

After his remarkable fall-winter 2024 show at the Pitti Uomo men's show in January, the designer looks back on the brand's move upmarket, the state of American luxury, the success of collaborations and the “super power” of decoding fashion masculine. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Let's start with your first European show in Florence recently, which seemed to herald a more luxurious and avant-garde moment for you. What motivated this change?

It was almost like a rebirth of the brand in a way. I wanted to be able to show who I am and what the Todd Snyder brand means for our next phase. I think it's very important to reposition ourselves at this level, and what's more, it helps bring a lot of energy to the brand. Italy is really special to me because all our fabrics are Italian, and when I fell in love with fashion in the 80s and 90s, it was Armani, it was mostly Italians that I looked at. [Doing the show] took me back to what got me into this business in the first place.

Do you see yourself targeting the same clientele as the big luxury houses with more couture backgrounds, but from a different angle? Or are you directing your existing customer to that next price point?

I think our client covers both. I have always tried to position my brand as accessible. When I was working in retail, I worked at this amazing men's store in Des Moines called Badowers. This is where I learned to sew, tailor and get into the whole business of making clothes. And we knew all the customers who came in. So when I was opening stores, that was such an important element, to be an accessible brand.

For me, it was always about having a brand that I would wear and that my dad would wear. What intrigued me a lot about Ralph [Lauren] When I wore it when I was young, my father wore it too. I was like, “Wow, that’s a brand.” » That's the power of having a product that spans two generations, sometimes even three. We have this in our stores: we have a father who brings his son in for his first costume.

Details of the Todd Snyder store in Rockefeller Center, one of four outposts in New York. Weston Wells

We've always had things that I would consider luxury, like 100% cashmere work coats retailing for three or four thousand dollars. What I quickly noticed – because we produce a lot in Italy, we produce in the same factories as those used by luxury establishments, I buy the same fabric as them – is that our mark-up is very different of theirs. Can we charge more for this product? We could. It's really more about perception and marketing than people think.

Your label is also known for its success in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales. What is the key to creating authenticity online? And will you need to change your approach in the future given the new direction?

You must have a great product. And I really spend a lot of time on design. I touch everything: buttons, fabric, that's what I prefer. But I always try to present in a way that the client understands. The second step is to tell the story. I think that’s where the real art happens. How you did it, who you did it with and, you know, “Hey, there's three ways to wear this costume.” A sort of decryption of men's fashion. To me, that’s probably our superpower.

You talk a lot about storytelling. At the heart of every story there is a protagonist. Who do you see when you imagine your protagonist? Who is the guy Todd Snyder?

My hack has always been to think of a character, a personality. What I love about Paul Newman is he can dress up or be on a motorcycle in jeans and he looks cool as hell. And that was before stylists. He’s being himself – he doesn’t change who he is. Which to me says a lot. Alain Delon is another one who is so cool and timeless. Fortunately, many celebrities wear our product. Jake Gyllenhaal is one of my favorites. Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, they all buy it. We receive the full range of clients.

The designer in his element: among the products. Weston Wells

Another secret question: The collaboration ecosystem has been saturated for ages, but some collaborations continue to break through and really resonate. You seem to have a gift for them. What does a collaboration need for it to work?

I don't like creating brands that everyone has touched or that become a revolving door. I want to tell a different story. And I'm really getting into it. I dig deep into their archives; I'm digging deep into what I think will be different from what they've done before. I want to be authentic, but I always try to bring it to life, to create something new rather than regurgitating things that have been done. I think that's why they resonate: because they're different from what people expect.

I did it with LL Bean. I didn't know it at the time, but I was the first designer they collaborated with, and that one, I have to say, made me the most nervous because I had probably been to Maine a dozen times during the period. process. I knew the people well, they are very, very proud people. That’s when I learned that you had to be a Mainer rather than be “from afar,” and I was from afar. Coming as an outsider to a brand like LL Bean, it was intimidating because I didn't want to upset their customers!

I use this word a lot, but it's all about juxtaposition. How do you take two things you don't usually do

think together, and how do they fit together? When we were doing the Woolrich collection [Note: Snyder is the brand’s new creative director], I thought to myself, “They’re known for these big, itchy wool plaid shirts – why don’t we make them in cashmere?” So we made these magnificent Italian cashmere shirts. It’s the juxtaposition of taking something useful and making it a luxury.

Woolrich, LL Bean, Moscot, New Balance, you like working with American labels. What do you think about the state of American luxury compared to Europe and elsewhere?

Obviously, Ralph is the king of this kingdom, but there are a lot of interesting players. There are the big houses which are well supported, well financed: they inject a lot of money into the machine and attract a lot of attention. They all have a playbook, and if you notice, it's the same playbook. The difference with American luxury is that there are no big houses saying, “Here's a wad of cash, let's hire all these celebrities and then have a massive parade. » You have a much more fragmented point of view here. Everyone has their own storyline, which is really interesting. That’s what I love about American luxury right now: it’s not a formula. You have Jerry Lorenzo [Fear of God]Mike Amiri, Thom Browne, me, Teddy Santis with Aimé Léon Dore, and everyone does it in their own way.

At Todd Snyder's FW24 show at Pitti (left); an equally loose-fitting Belmont jacket and Hollywood dress pants (right) from the SS24 “La Playa” collection. Courtesy of Todd Snyder

In 2016, after one of your shows, you said, “They want me to be the next great American designer,” and you talked about putting a stake on the ground for your brand, for what that meant. Eight years later, following your big show in Florence, some cited you as the heir apparent to your former boss, Ralph Lauren. What do you think of this coat?

It’s definitely something I dreamed of – still dreams of, I would say. In no case am I here. I always have my head down, trying to do my best and grow the business. We will probably have 20 stores by the end of this year and probably five more in 2025.

It's intimidating. I don't think about it every day, except, you know, the more stores you have, the bigger the target. But we are ready. I have been in the business for 30 years. I love designing products. I still design products. It will always be me.