Fashion show to showcase a new business that the owners say will revolutionize the way people approach formal dressing

Two women will introduce a new dress rental service with an “Under the Sea” fashion show March 16 at the Hayden Fairgrounds, 398 S. Poplar St.

“It's very expensive to buy a dress that you usually only wear once,” said Nicole Longo, who teamed up with her friend Liz Spinazzola to create the fashion show. “The idea is to highlight dresses that are right here in town and available for rental. We wanted to revolutionize the way people approach formal dressing and create an opportunity for people to experience the joy of wearing exquisite dresses without the financial burden.

The next fashion show will take place in the exhibition hall at the fairgrounds, and the event will serve to showcase the new dress rental business based in Hayden in northwest Colorado.

The company will offer gently used dresses, many of which are new or have only been worn once. The dresses have been dry cleaned and will be available for rental. Longo and Spinazzola came up with the idea after realizing their own closets were filled with expensive dresses they had only worn once.

The fashion show will highlight the dresses available, and both women want the event to be a good time with good food and drinks and a DJ who will create a party atmosphere while the models walk the runway.

During the show, a numbering system will be used to make it easy for audience members to identify dresses they like as models parade on stage.

“We have a little system where people can write in what dress they like, and then they can contact us,” Longo said. “Then we will either deliver the dress to them or they can pick it up from us in Hayden.”

The dresses are currently stored between Longo's and Spinazzola's homes, but the women plan to eventually move the business to a commercial property currently under construction in order to have a physical store.

The fashion show will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a party offering those who purchased VIP tickets for $50 access to the lounge where guests can enjoy appetizers, visit the makeup bar and have automatic entry into the drawing. These guests will receive gift bags and be seated front row for the show.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for those with general admission tickets, which cost $30 each and will offer entrees, a beverage and a small goody bag to commemorate the event. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the door for a chance to win other prizes.

The dress rental business and show are the vision of Spinazzola and Longo, who both own their own businesses. Spinnazola owns a salon called Manes and More By Mermaid that offers beauty, cosmetics and personal care services in Hayden. Longo owns Solstice Collective, a company that specializes in making hand-tied malas and gives kids the opportunity to make solar-powered mason jar night lights at her farmers market stand.

Hayden High School student Addisyn Schlaff shows off one of the dresses she will wear in an upcoming fashion show hosted by Liz Spinazzola and Nicole Longo. The “Under The Sea” fashion show will take place at the Routt County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 398 S. Poplar St., on Saturday, March 16, 2024. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot and Today

“We're just looking at introducing a dress rental opportunity for people who need them year-round,” Spinazzola said. “We will feature them at the fashion show, so people can see what is available right here in Routt County that is accessible to them without the financial burden of having to invest.”

The women also hope the dress rental business will also attract tourists who are visiting the area and might need a dress, or who don't want to have to pack their dress for a special event or night out. the city.

Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite , or by scanning the QR code found on event posters in Hayden and Steamboat. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the show if available VIP tickets are limited. The women said a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Hayden Valley schools.

Model Addisyn Schlaff, a student at Hayden High School, is joined by “Under the Sea” fashion show designers Liz Spinazzola, left, and Nicole Longo, right, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The show will begin at 5:30 p.m. . 1:00 p.m. Saturday March 16, 2024, with a VIP evening. Doors will open for general admission tickets at 6:30 p.m. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot and Today

“I hope the fashion show will be an annual event in Routt County,” Spinazzola said. “We were kind of inspired to do it because we have so many beautiful dresses and gowns, and it's quite difficult to shop in Hayden, especially for prom dresses and dresses for gala events. “

The women estimate they currently have nearly 200 dresses in their collection, as well as a smaller selection of suits and clothing items for the men..

“Everything is unique, so it won't be a question of 'Who wore it better?' “In this situation, no one will wear the same dress,” Spinazzola said. “We really have quite a collection.”

Longo believes the dress rental business has long been needed in Northwest Colorado, and having one will help locals dress for that special event without emptying their bank account or filling their closets with dresses that don't fit. are worn only once.

“There are so many opportunities coming up with Dance Theater, Dancing with the Stars Cabaret, the Yampa Valley Autism Masquerade Ball and all the high school dances,” Longo said. “There are so many reasons why people dress up, and buying these dresses is very expensive.”