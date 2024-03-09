Fashion
Fashion show to showcase a new business that the owners say will revolutionize the way people approach formal dressing
Two women will introduce a new dress rental service with an “Under the Sea” fashion show March 16 at the Hayden Fairgrounds, 398 S. Poplar St.
“It's very expensive to buy a dress that you usually only wear once,” said Nicole Longo, who teamed up with her friend Liz Spinazzola to create the fashion show. “The idea is to highlight dresses that are right here in town and available for rental. We wanted to revolutionize the way people approach formal dressing and create an opportunity for people to experience the joy of wearing exquisite dresses without the financial burden.
The next fashion show will take place in the exhibition hall at the fairgrounds, and the event will serve to showcase the new dress rental business based in Hayden in northwest Colorado.
The company will offer gently used dresses, many of which are new or have only been worn once. The dresses have been dry cleaned and will be available for rental. Longo and Spinazzola came up with the idea after realizing their own closets were filled with expensive dresses they had only worn once.
The fashion show will highlight the dresses available, and both women want the event to be a good time with good food and drinks and a DJ who will create a party atmosphere while the models walk the runway.
During the show, a numbering system will be used to make it easy for audience members to identify dresses they like as models parade on stage.
“We have a little system where people can write in what dress they like, and then they can contact us,” Longo said. “Then we will either deliver the dress to them or they can pick it up from us in Hayden.”
The dresses are currently stored between Longo's and Spinazzola's homes, but the women plan to eventually move the business to a commercial property currently under construction in order to have a physical store.
The fashion show will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a party offering those who purchased VIP tickets for $50 access to the lounge where guests can enjoy appetizers, visit the makeup bar and have automatic entry into the drawing. These guests will receive gift bags and be seated front row for the show.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for those with general admission tickets, which cost $30 each and will offer entrees, a beverage and a small goody bag to commemorate the event. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the door for a chance to win other prizes.
The dress rental business and show are the vision of Spinazzola and Longo, who both own their own businesses. Spinnazola owns a salon called Manes and More By Mermaid that offers beauty, cosmetics and personal care services in Hayden. Longo owns Solstice Collective, a company that specializes in making hand-tied malas and gives kids the opportunity to make solar-powered mason jar night lights at her farmers market stand.
“We're just looking at introducing a dress rental opportunity for people who need them year-round,” Spinazzola said. “We will feature them at the fashion show, so people can see what is available right here in Routt County that is accessible to them without the financial burden of having to invest.”
The women also hope the dress rental business will also attract tourists who are visiting the area and might need a dress, or who don't want to have to pack their dress for a special event or night out. the city.
Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite, or by scanning the QR code found on event posters in Hayden and Steamboat. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the show if available VIP tickets are limited. The women said a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Hayden Valley schools.
“I hope the fashion show will be an annual event in Routt County,” Spinazzola said. “We were kind of inspired to do it because we have so many beautiful dresses and gowns, and it's quite difficult to shop in Hayden, especially for prom dresses and dresses for gala events. “
The women estimate they currently have nearly 200 dresses in their collection, as well as a smaller selection of suits and clothing items for the men..
“Everything is unique, so it won't be a question of 'Who wore it better?' “In this situation, no one will wear the same dress,” Spinazzola said. “We really have quite a collection.”
Longo believes the dress rental business has long been needed in Northwest Colorado, and having one will help locals dress for that special event without emptying their bank account or filling their closets with dresses that don't fit. are worn only once.
“There are so many opportunities coming up with Dance Theater, Dancing with the Stars Cabaret, the Yampa Valley Autism Masquerade Ball and all the high school dances,” Longo said. “There are so many reasons why people dress up, and buying these dresses is very expensive.”
John F. Russell is the business reporter for Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach him, call 970-871-4209, email [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.steamboatpilot.com/news/fashion-show-to-introduce-new-business-that-owners-say-will-revolutionize-the-way-people-approach-formal-attire/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fashion show to showcase a new business that the owners say will revolutionize the way people approach formal dressing
- Revealed: Homeless children spend lifetimes in temporary accommodation in England | Homeless
- PTI founder Imran Khan's overall health good: lawyer
- PM Modi gives maximum likes to new age influencers | News from India
- Bollywood beauty. A Senn mystery. Andy Travis
- Virtual reality fitness brand designs immersive workouts
- Morning earthquake shakes Elgin
- Grisham on Trump-Orbn meeting: 'He wants to be a dictator'
- Boris Johnson's wife Carrie reveals her 2-year-old daughter was rushed to hospital amid 'gloomy' family…
- US researchers predict fate of Prabowo-Jokowi relations using Wayang analogy
- US government avoids shutdown after Senate approves $460 billion in spending | US Senate
- Movie Review: Love Lies Bleeding is at its peak Kristen Stewart | Culture & Leisure