Paris Fashion Week offered an intimately feminine vision

Where are the female fashion designers? It's a debate that has animated professionals in the sector in recent weeks, following the cascade of appointments, at the end of 2023, of male designers at the head of prestigious brands: Sean McGirr at McQueen, Adrian Appiolaza at Moschino, Alessandro Vigilante at Rochas and Matteo Tamburini at Tod's. . And yet, women are there and have a lot to say about the way clothing shapes the identity of the wearer or facilitates everyday life. During the Fall-Winter 2024-2025 Women's Fashion Week, which was held in Paris from February 26 to March 5, creative directors competed in imagination and creativity to offer collections combining commercial viability and fashion fantasies.

“As a woman who designs for women, I want to offer clothes in which you can breathe and feel beautiful,” says Marine Serre, seeking the right balance between dream and reality. The show took place at Ground Control, a warehouse in 12th district of Paris transformed into a multidisciplinary living space, where guests could order a coffee or a slice of pizza. “I wanted to recreate the spirit of the market, where people stroll, chat and make connections,” explains the designer who recruited most of her models from the street. Women over 30, muscular, round, slender or twins, arrived with their child cradled in a baby carrier or a newspaper under their arm, carrying their shopping bags or pulling a shopping cart with leeks sticking out.

“Showing the beauty in the ordinary is also what I try to do with clothes,” Serre said. The French designer offered a complete wardrobe, centered around a few strong ideas: her signature moon print is available on a transparent black fishnet dress, a tight-fitting jumpsuit, a twin-set in pop colors, a bustier worn over a python shirt and a denim work jacket. Revisited basics (embroidered white shirt, multi-print dress, jeans with inserts) complete this very convincing collection.

At Miu Miu, Miuccia Prada also sought to dress a wide range of women, but she thought more in terms of age, seeking to define a “vocabulary from childhood to adulthood.” The elegant jackets stopped above the navel and short of the wrists, as if their owner had just experienced a growth spurt; Peter Pan collar dresses were worn with colorful tights and strappy shoes with rounded toes, all elements that make up a prepubescent wardrobe. To illustrate maturity, Prada chose bourgeois signifiers like a pearl necklace, brooches, long gloves, a handbag and a little black dress.

A feeling of comfort

Between the two, a few silhouettes of teenage girls paraded in tight low-rise jeans, their stomachs exposed and fake fur casually placed on their shoulders. Like Serre, Prada chose a very varied cast, from African-American rapper Angel Haze to sixty-year-old actress Kristin Scott Thomas to transgender stylist Dara Allen. It was a successful collection, more subtle than the previous ones, all miniskirts and panties visible, but perhaps with less impact.

“I want clothes to be intimate, personal and precious,” explained Louise Trotter while presenting her second collection for Carven. After nine years at Joseph and four at Lacoste, where she succeeded in injecting sporting codes into an urban wardrobe, the artistic director explores femininity with sober elegance. Straight coats with rounded shoulders and men's jackets with exaggerated shoulders give an immediate impression of comfort.

“Nothing is more attractive than a woman who is comfortable in her clothes. This builds self-confidence,” believes the designer. It's an idea she pursued with beautifully sheer full skirts, spaghetti-strap tops and wide-leg pants cut from thick fabric, paired with flats, rounded ballerinas or second-skin boots. The color palette, oscillating between mouse gray, chocolate and vermillion, was just right, while the opera gloves and the imposing but not flashy jewelry sometimes evoked a collection from another time, yet nothing anachronistic in this imagined wardrobe by the most discreet English designer in Paris.

Carven. CARVEN

Because Paris Fashion Week is also home to famous Britons, including Stella McCartney, who this season celebrated two female figures: Mother Nature and her own mother, Linda McCartney. By way of introduction, screens broadcast an ecological manifesto under a greenhouse in Parc André-Citron: “I am the only mother where it is natural for her to survive her children. But what will remain of me after you ?” » asked the voice of actress Olivia Colman. Stella McCartney has always been renowned for her commitment to animals and the environment, and each season continues to expand her list of green textile innovations: imitation crocodile leather from agricultural waste, recyclable aluminum flakes, organic hemp without pesticides, etc.

Not sure that this was enough to save the planet, but McCartney's stylistic proposal, inspired by his mother's wardrobe, was very convincing: draped and light dresses with long trains contrasted with shoulder suits, worn without nothing below. The bland dresses had character with their bright white and blood red colors while the more masculine pieces came in old pink or beige gray. Accompanied by Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, the creator's father, applauded warmly.

Knitted sweaters with two collars

Victoria Beckham was another Englishwoman at Paris Fashion Week, with a sizable family fan club: her husband, David, a former soccer star, and their children. In a rather happy mood despite her broken foot and her crutches, this season she sought to celebrate the feminine silhouette. To achieve this, the emphasis was placed on the pants, whose legs seemed endless and as if floating around the body. “These very long pants are new for the brand. They really elongates the leg thanks to its low waist. I really like using sewing tips to create an illusion,” said the designer.

The illusion continues in this collection, where wide shouldered jackets are held in the back by a simple strap threaded around the neck; knit sweaters had two collars; and draped, sheer dresses were secured with metal clips resembling hangers. The collars of coats and small leather jackets, placed high on the neck, emphasize the idea of ​​an elongated silhouette. Despite its nature, the set was very portable.

Chitose Abe, founder and artistic director of Sacai, also sought to take the clothes out of their ordinary context: on the catwalk, we saw zipped jackets with patch pockets, long sweaters in thick knit with tulle inlays, peacoats with ruffled hems and large jackets for men. jackets. But upon closer inspection, each of the 46 silhouettes presented was in fact a dress mixing and merging elements of other garments.

“Fashion is the armor that allows one to survive the reality of everyday life,” said the designer, quoting New York street photographer and fashion historian Bill Cunningham (1929-2016), who inspired this collection. The Japanese designer has proven once again that she has no equal when it comes to accumulating, deconstructing or judiciously combining fabrics.

Whether they explore fashion as a creative laboratory, as Abe does, or view it as a way to spread joy, as Serre does, female designers are here to stay. And we can count on them to renew this still very masculine sector.

