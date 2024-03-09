



RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The spring season is here and Stony Point Fashion Park is hosting numerous events to celebrate the vibrant month of March. Stony Point Fashion Park is located at 9200 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond. According to malleach spring event was created to enrich the leisure experience for the whole family. 8News has compiled a list of events for the month of March at Stony Point Fashion Park. Girl Scout Cookies Every weekend until March 31, with the full schedule indicated on the shopping center sheet website. If you have a sweet tooth, Girl Scout Cooks will be available for purchase every weekend through the end of March at the mall entrance near Eggspeculation and Latitude Seafood. Dillard is fit for healing Tuesday March 12 and Wednesday March 13 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Make an appointment for a free bra fitting at the event by calling 804-253-1860. Wacoal, one of the country's leading intimate apparel brands, has been collaborating with one of the world's leading breast cancer organizations, Susan G. Komen, for 25 years for the Fit for the Cure event. Guests can receive a bra fitting at the event by appointment. Additionally, musician Taylor Dayne will make an appearance at Wednesday's event. Eggstreme Easter Fun Event Saturday March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join this family-friendly Easter event that will include face painting, balloon drawing, magic shows, a petting zoo and book readings from the Richmond Public Library. According to Stony Point, the event will include a live musical performance from Bach at the Rock. Guests can also contribute to the Richmond Public Library's book drive and the first 150 people will receive a thank you goody bag. The first 50 guests will also receive a free mini cheesecake from Aquarius Bistro. Dillard's Spring Children's Fashion Show Saturday March 16 at 2 p.m.

Families interested in registering for the fashion show should call 804-253-1860. Dillard's wants families to join this extraordinary event and discover the latest trends in children's fashion. Car Walk and Coffee Events Saturday March 16 and Saturday March 30 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Cars and Coffee will be located in the main entrance parking lot near Saks Fifth Avenue. For all you car enthusiasts out there, come enjoy some of the most unique and classic cars on display. Whether it's your own car on display or you're enjoying the show, the event will be a way to energize the weekend. There will be dining specials at Eggspectation from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., as well as at Verseau Bistro starting at 10 a.m., for those with proof of event attendance. Stony Point Artisan Market Saturday March 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join Stony Point for its inaugural Artisan Market, which will feature local vendors, artists, farmers, creators and more. Sellers can apply here. For more information on the next dates of the Artisan Market, Check here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wric.com/news/local-news/richmond/list-spring-events-at-stony-point-fashion-park-in-march/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos