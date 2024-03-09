Washington men's tennis drops first Pac-12 match of the season | Local sports





The Washington men's tennis team kicked off conference play Thursday night against Pac-12 rival Oregon. The Huskies (6-5, 0-1 Pac-12) lost their second straight game to the Ducks (11-5, 1-0 Pac-12) and snapped their three-game winning streak, 4-2. Aiming to find an early lead, UW kept the matches close on the doubles courts. Court 1, featuring juniors Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn, was tied at 2-2 before Oregon's No. 33-ranked pair took the lead, ultimately winning the set, 6-3. No. 2 junior Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson earned their own 6-2 set victory, leaving the deciding match on Court 3 with seniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx. Lin and Hendrix tied it at two games apiece in their set, but couldn't hold on as the two Oregon men cruised to a 6-4 victory. But the Ducks didn't hold the lead for long, with Zharyn and Bouchelaghem winning every match on their respective singles courts. At No. 2 singles, Zharyn beat her opponent quickly with consecutive 6-2 set victories. Bouchelaghem didn't take long on court 1, winning his sets, 6-3, 6-4. All of a sudden the rivalry match was tied at two apiece. The Ducks took the lead once against with a victory over Lin at No. 3 singles, however, as the senior was defeated 6-3, 6-4. Hendrikx ultimately determined the match on court 6. After losing the first set 6-4, he bounced back with a 6-4 victory of his own to force a tiebreaker. But he couldn't hold on, with Oregon winning the final set to clinch the winning point. Next, Washington will travel to Palo Alto, California to face Stanford on Saturday, March 16 at 1:00 p.m. Contact reporter Tess Kadian at [email protected]. X: @tkadian21 Like what are you reading? Support high-quality student journalism by making a donation here.

