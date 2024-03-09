Connect with us

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week confirmed these 9 fall/winter 2024 trends

Recognized as the center of the fashion industry, Paris has always dominated the world stage, particularly during its famous fashion week, which is only gaining momentum. Brands are fleeing New York, London and Milan to have a place among the big designers who show at Paris Fashion Week. Every season, I'm ready to drop everything to follow a show live that is sure to set the trends for the months to come. With Fall/Winter 2024 just around the corner, we had the opportunity to take a look at the trends that have been hitting the recent runways and adopt them immediately.

Whether you're a fashion pioneer or simply curious about the future of fashion, come discover the trends that are sure to emerge from the latest Paris Fashion Week. We've taken a look at each designer featured this season, identifying recurring themes worth exploring. These are the only nine trends you need to see.

Paris fashion week fall/winter show

(Image credit: Chloé, Isabel Marant, Rabanne via Imaxtree)

Decades have been constantly finding themselves in the fashion public's attention for some time now, and currently, the '70s seem to be on every designer's radar. The biggest show of the season was Chloé, a tribute to the brand's collections from the late '70s. Other designers have followed suit, and the trend is now high on our radars.

favorite girl pants

Favorite girl

The Lana corduroy pants

Long dress in recycled cotton and linen denim

Chloe

Long dress in recycled cotton and linen denim

Paris fashion week fall/winter show

(Image credit: Ann Demeulemeester, Schiaparelli, Chloé via Imaxtree)

Fall is always all the rage in outerwear, so of course there's no better opportunity for a new staple to come to the forefront of our wardrobes. Capes have gained popularity on the runway incredibly quickly, and everyone at Who What Wear HQ is talking about them. If you want your look to be enhanced, try this.

Wool-blend cape

Wool cape coat

Boss Lady - Cape mini dress

Katie May

Boss Lady – Cape mini dress

Paris fashion week fall/winter show

(Image credit: Chanel, Schiaparelli, Saint Laurent via Imaxtree)

There are times when even the most stylish people don't know how to take an outfit to the next level. I'm telling you, in 2024, all you'll need is a good hat. The Paris Fashion Week shows were filled with hats of all shapes and sizes. Whether it's a newspaper cap or a floppy sun hat, don't be afraid to try them all.

Brixton Fiddler Cap Navy

Brixton

Navy Fiddler Cap

Woven fabric bucket hat

Prada

Woven fabric bucket hat

Shady Character Wide Brim Packable Hat

Free people

Shady Character Wide Brim Packable Hat

Paris fashion week fall/winter show

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham, Givenchy, Schiaparelli via Imaxtree)

Designers are reaching new heights by going beyond the turtleneck level and sending necklines skyward. Trenchcoats were the most affected by this change in neckline, and I like that it's possible to wear them lower or higher. I love how this trend adds an air of mystery to your personal style.

Merino wool mock neck sweater

Banana Republic Plant

Merino wool mock neck sweater

Oversized belted coat - Studio

Massimo Dutti

Oversized belted coat

Paris fashion week fall/winter show

(Image credit: Elie Saab, Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney via Imaxtree)

From Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey releasing country albums to Louis Vuitton putting on an entirely Western-themed fashion show, it's clear that the fashion and pop culture crowds have headed West. We wore denim on denim, western-inspired boots, and lots of fringe to keep up.

Modern Rodeo Belt

Little Moments

Modern Rodeo Belt

Charlie leather western boots

golden goose

Charlie leather western boots

Paris fashion week fall/winter show

(Image credit: Saint Laurent, Carven, Alaia via Imaxtree)

Although anything sheer has been on the rise for some time, designers have recently been focusing on one wardrobe staple: skirts. It may seem absolutely impractical to own a sheer skirt, but the styling possibilities here are surprisingly endless and we plan to get creative with it.

Graysen knit two piece

Reformation

Graysen knit two piece

Soulmate long skirt

Lioness

Soulmate long skirt

Paris fashion week fall/winter show

(Image credit: Acne Studios, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent via Imaxtree)

Lately, fur coats are simply larger than life, and the Paris Fashion Week shows just confirmed that this theme isn't going away any time soon. If you haven't yet bought a coat that takes up half your wardrobe, now is the time to do it.

alo faux fur jacket

Hello Yoga

Opulent faux fur jacket

Long oversized faux fur coat

Ray

Long oversized faux fur coat

how to collect

OW collection

Freya faux fur coat

Paris fashion week fall/winter show

(Image credit: Miu Miu, Hermes, The Row via Imaxtree)

Fashion's handbag collection is about to be more refined and professional than ever. A trend of business-friendly bags has emerged and isn't going anywhere. I also take notes on how the models carry it on the runway.

Fleca shoulder bag

Wanda East/west Leather Top-Handle Bag

Ferragamo

Wanda East/West Leather Top-Handle Bag

Braided leather bag - Women

mango

Braided leather bag

Paris fashion week fall/winter show

(Image credit: Miu Miu, Valentino, Carven via Imaxtree)

Leather gloves are real outfit creators. Surprise everyone you know by pairing them with a mini dress, and you're sure to impress.

Cashmere-lined leather gloves collection

Saks Fifth Avenue

Cashmere-lined leather gloves collection

Stacked Long Leather Gloves

Vince

Stacked Long Leather Gloves

Tech-Touch Italian Leather Gloves

J Crew

Tech-Touch Italian Leather Gloves

