Paris Fashion Week confirmed these 9 fall/winter 2024 trends

Recognized as the center of the fashion industry, Paris has always dominated the world stage, particularly during its famous fashion week, which is only gaining momentum. Brands are fleeing New York, London and Milan to have a place among the big designers who show at Paris Fashion Week. Every season, I'm ready to drop everything to follow a show live that is sure to set the trends for the months to come. With Fall/Winter 2024 just around the corner, we had the opportunity to take a look at the trends that have been hitting the recent runways and adopt them immediately.

Whether you're a fashion pioneer or simply curious about the future of fashion, come discover the trends that are sure to emerge from the latest Paris Fashion Week. We've taken a look at each designer featured this season, identifying recurring themes worth exploring. These are the only nine trends you need to see.

Decades have been constantly finding themselves in the fashion public's attention for some time now, and currently, the '70s seem to be on every designer's radar. The biggest show of the season was Chloé, a tribute to the brand's collections from the late '70s. Other designers have followed suit, and the trend is now high on our radars.

Favorite girl The Lana corduroy pants

Chloe Long dress in recycled cotton and linen denim

Fall is always all the rage in outerwear, so of course there's no better opportunity for a new staple to come to the forefront of our wardrobes. Capes have gained popularity on the runway incredibly quickly, and everyone at Who What Wear HQ is talking about them. If you want your look to be enhanced, try this.

Katie May Boss Lady – Cape mini dress

There are times when even the most stylish people don't know how to take an outfit to the next level. I'm telling you, in 2024, all you'll need is a good hat. The Paris Fashion Week shows were filled with hats of all shapes and sizes. Whether it's a newspaper cap or a floppy sun hat, don't be afraid to try them all.

Brixton Navy Fiddler Cap

Prada Woven fabric bucket hat

Free people Shady Character Wide Brim Packable Hat

Designers are reaching new heights by going beyond the turtleneck level and sending necklines skyward. Trenchcoats were the most affected by this change in neckline, and I like that it's possible to wear them lower or higher. I love how this trend adds an air of mystery to your personal style.

Banana Republic Plant Merino wool mock neck sweater

Massimo Dutti Oversized belted coat

From Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey releasing country albums to Louis Vuitton putting on an entirely Western-themed fashion show, it's clear that the fashion and pop culture crowds have headed West. We wore denim on denim, western-inspired boots, and lots of fringe to keep up.

Little Moments Modern Rodeo Belt

golden goose Charlie leather western boots

Although anything sheer has been on the rise for some time, designers have recently been focusing on one wardrobe staple: skirts. It may seem absolutely impractical to own a sheer skirt, but the styling possibilities here are surprisingly endless and we plan to get creative with it.

Reformation Graysen knit two piece

Lioness Soulmate long skirt

Lately, fur coats are simply larger than life, and the Paris Fashion Week shows just confirmed that this theme isn't going away any time soon. If you haven't yet bought a coat that takes up half your wardrobe, now is the time to do it.

Hello Yoga Opulent faux fur jacket

Ray Long oversized faux fur coat

OW collection Freya faux fur coat

Fashion's handbag collection is about to be more refined and professional than ever. A trend of business-friendly bags has emerged and isn't going anywhere. I also take notes on how the models carry it on the runway.

Ferragamo Wanda East/West Leather Top-Handle Bag

mango Braided leather bag

Leather gloves are real outfit creators. Surprise everyone you know by pairing them with a mini dress, and you're sure to impress.

Saks Fifth Avenue Cashmere-lined leather gloves collection

Vince Stacked Long Leather Gloves