The RealReal downsizes its two department stores into one in WeHo





West Hollywood department store RealReal has consolidated its large men's and women's retail spaces into one location at the corner of Melrose Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard at 8500 Melrose Avenue. The newly revamped site reopened late last month. The retail space on the other side of the atrium where The RealReal Woman store once standing, it is currently empty and for rent. A retail sales associate at the new West Hollywood store told WEHO TIMES that the men's section has been significantly reduced. What was once a large men's store is now a smaller men's section in the reimagined space. According to the source, men's items sell less well than women's items. The RealReal, Inc.. is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated and resale luxury goods, with over 34 million members. The company, as of September 30, 2023, has successfully sold nearly 36 million items. Its rigorous authentication process, supervised by experts, ensures a secure platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. The RealReal employs hundreds of gemologists, watchmakers and brand authenticators who meticulously inspect thousands of items daily. Operating as a sustainable entity, The RealReal breathes new life into pieces from thousands of brands across various categories, including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home, actively supporting the circular economy. The company simplifies the sales process by offering free virtual appointments, pickup, home drop-off and direct shipping. As a complete luxury consignment service, The RealReal takes care of every aspect for its consignors. This includes authentication, leveraging AI and machine learning for optimal pricing, item photography and listing, and handling shipping, payments and customer service. The RealReal was founded in 2011 by Julie Wainwright, an e-commerce entrepreneur. As of July 2018, the company had raised $288 million in venture capital. On June 22, 2022, The RealReal announced the resignation of its founder and CEO Julie Wainwright. The company named President and COO Rati Sahi Levesque and CFO Robert Julian as interim co-CEOs. On January 25, 2023, The RealReal announced the appointment of John E. Koryl, Head of E-Commerce and Digital, as CEO and Member of the Board of Directors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/the-realreal-downsizes-its-two-large-department-stores-into-one-in-weho/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos