Fashion
The 11 Most Beautiful Spring Dresses Under $50 to Buy at Nordstrom
We're excited for spring to arrive, because that means it's finally time to unearth those easy-to-layer pieces that have been hiding in the back of our closets, patiently waiting for their moment in the spotlight. Gone are the days of bulky coats and scarves. Now we're celebrating the spirit of spring with lightweight fabrics, ruffle details and low-cut style options.
Having a key selection of flowy dresses is essential (and time-saving) to make getting dressed a breeze for the rest of the season. Nordstrom recently discontinued several fabulous options, but we've found 11 standout styles under $50 that are sure to turn heads. From sleek satin maxis to puff-sleeved minis, these gorgeous, reasonably priced picks will work for weekends, date nights, spring weddings and beyond. Plus, many of them are on major sale for up to 66% off.
11 Stunning Spring Dresses Under $50 to Shop at Nordstrom
- Astr the Label floral cutout dress with puff sleeves$32 (instead of $79)
- Treasure & Bond apron summer dress$40 (instead of $90)
- Treasure & Bond seamed organic cotton T-shirt dressfrom $25 (instead of $40)
- Mila Mae Flutter Sleeve Smocked Waist A-Line Dress$36 (instead of $89)
- Charles Henry Dot Pliss Ruffle Dress$48 (instead of $118)
- Billabong Heart Breaker Tie Strap Floral Mini Summer Dress$50
- Floret Studios Cutout Cotton Smocked Summer Dress$44 (instead of $109)
- French Connection Enora Breya Verona Floral Ruched Dress$48 (instead of $118)
- French Connection Bronwyn Aleeya satin wrap dress$48 (instead of $118)
- Lost + Wander Forest Jewel Smocked Bodice Cotton Mini Dress$47 (instead of $118)
- Adidas Lifestyle Three Stripe Mini Dress$45
Astr the Label floral cutout dress with puff sleeves
This spring seems to be all about increasing the volume in your sleeves. This little floral dress is worth stopping at and was meant to be seen. The open back and asymmetrical ruffled hem are just some of the pretty, airy details we're drawn to.
Treasure & Bond apron summer dress
When we imagine the ideal lightweight midi dress for spring, it's this one from Treasure & Bond. If you're not convinced by the flattering square collar, adjustable back tie or A-line skirt, then you might appreciate the functional pockets on either side. You can also buy it in sizes XX-small to XX-large.
Treasure & Bond seamed organic cotton T-shirt dress
The classic t-shirt dress is a must-have for every season. It's so easy to throw on and go, whether you pair it with espadrilles and a straw bag or sneakers and a casual jacket. It's made from 100% organic cotton and has a relaxed yet refined silhouette.
Mila Mae Flutter Sleeve Smocked Waist A-Line Dress
You can still throw on a mini dress that's still modest, thanks to the high, curved neckline of this A-line number. The smocked shoulders and waist fit your figure perfectly, while the flutter sleeves and wavy hem give the piece more eye-catching movement.
Charles Henry Dot Pliss Ruffle Dress
Pay attention to the smallest details with this ultra-pleated, all-over little dress. In addition to the pleated texture that adds a little extra oomph to the polyester piece, we're struck by this dress's charming layered tiers, puffed sleeves, and pretty polka dot pattern.
Billabong Heart Breaker Tie Strap Floral Mini Summer Dress
Make way for a little ultra feminine and delicate summer dress. The thin tie straps will give you control over the length, and despite the lightweight viscose fabric, it's fully lined, so you don't have to worry about revealing too much.
Floret Studios Cutout Cotton Smocked Summer Dress
From the exaggerated, low-rise ruched bodice to the sultry side slit on the ruffled skirt, this beautiful cotton dress has captured our hearts. The sunny yellow hue embodies spring, and the thoughtful cutout in the back is low enough to not show off your bra.
French Connection Enora Breya Verona Floral Ruched Dress
We've found the adorable and chic evening dress of your dreams. Featuring lots of ruffles and ruching, this mini dress screams spring, from delicate, mismatched purple and lilac floral prints to the leggy silhouette. Best of all, you can get this whimsical style in sizes 2-12.
French Connection Bronwyn Aleeya satin wrap dress
A flattering wrap dress will be your best friend this season and the possibly most-worn piece in your wardrobe. An eye-catching brown and white pattern combined with the silky polyester fabric ensures a simple and elegant look. The midi length also makes it suitable for various events, and the button fastening on the front provides extra security along with the double lining.
Lost + Wander Forest Jewel Smocked Bodice Cotton Mini Dress
Quarter sleeves are essential for mid-season, and the balloon detail on this mini dress makes it extra special. The fitted bust perfectly balances the soft body of the sleeves and A-line skirt.
Adidas Lifestyle Three Stripe Mini Dress
It's true, dresses can be sporty, and this little Adidas style proves it. It comes in springtime shades like lilac and bright yellow to energize your wardrobe with a colorful touch. The cotton-spandex blend also ensures that the dress has a good amount of give, while still hugging you in all the right places.
