Connect with us

Fashion

Donate a gently used prom dress: Become the Prom Belle this prom season | News

Donate a gently used prom dress: Become the Prom Belle this prom season | News

 


Recent warm temperatures in our area are a sure sign that spring is just around the corner.

For the many high school students eagerly awaiting the start of senior activities, prom preparations have already begun.

Choosing a prom dress is often a big step in a young girl's high school life, and shopping for the perfect dress is a big part of upperclassman festivities.

However, the high price of an extravagant prom dress may prevent some high school students from participating in this highly anticipated school event.

Thanks to the tremendous efforts of Belle of the Ball, a nonprofit initiative, the worry of the high price of prom shopping can be eliminated for many struggling families.

Originally launched by Anton Cleaners as a community relations initiative in 2005, the Belle of the Ball program collects, cleans and distributes free, gently used prom dresses and accessories to high school students and seniors who otherwise would not have the opportunity to attend the ball.

In recent years, Anton's Cleaners has joined forces with Jordans Furniture and Enterprise Bank to become business partners in this venture.

This collaboration added promotional, logistical, and financial resources that allowed Belle of the Ball to grow from staffing fewer than 100 girls to more than 1,000 students eager but financially unable to attend the ball.

In addition to providing beautiful prom dresses, Bell of the Ball also promotes self-love, respect and confidence while providing a positive experience for children who have had emotional and financial difficulties in their lives.

Bell of the Ball would not have enjoyed success over the past 19 ball seasons without the generous help of the community.

That's why this prom season, Bell of the Ball partners are once again asking for charitable support from citizens who can donate dresses.

Through March 31, Bell of the Ball will accept gently used prom dresses at all Antons Cleaners locations, including 10 Main St. in Tewksbury and 268 Main St. in Wilmington.

Dress donations can also be made at any Jordans Furniture or Enterprise Bank store, including the Tewksbury Enterprise Bank branch, located at 1120 Main St.

For those who would like to help but don't have a dress to donate, Bell of the Ball also accepts monetary donations to help offset other high prom-related costs.

Generous donors can rest assured that 100 percent of donations will go toward enhancing the prom for those who participate in the Bell of the Ball experience.

Donation funds are used to pay for shoes and accessories, makeup, floral corsages, and visits to hair and nail salons.

This year, March begins more like a lamb than a lion, giving us all hope for an early spring.

Even though spring hasn't arrived yet, now is the time to take action and clean out your closets. Put your gently worn (but never-use-again-use-again) formal wear to good use by donating to Belle of the Ball.

You'll be grateful for the extra storage space you've gained, and those who need it will benefit from a memory-making experience that will last a lifetime.

For more information on how to make a monetary donation or for a full list of dress collection locations, visit www.antons.com/belle/collection-partners/

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ http://homenewshere.com/tewksbury_town_crier/news/article_e62661fa-dc01-11ee-b4ff-6b942e1c29c0.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: