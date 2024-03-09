Donate a gently used prom dress: Become the Prom Belle this prom season | News

Recent warm temperatures in our area are a sure sign that spring is just around the corner.

For the many high school students eagerly awaiting the start of senior activities, prom preparations have already begun.

Choosing a prom dress is often a big step in a young girl's high school life, and shopping for the perfect dress is a big part of upperclassman festivities.

However, the high price of an extravagant prom dress may prevent some high school students from participating in this highly anticipated school event.

Thanks to the tremendous efforts of Belle of the Ball, a nonprofit initiative, the worry of the high price of prom shopping can be eliminated for many struggling families.

Originally launched by Anton Cleaners as a community relations initiative in 2005, the Belle of the Ball program collects, cleans and distributes free, gently used prom dresses and accessories to high school students and seniors who otherwise would not have the opportunity to attend the ball.

In recent years, Anton's Cleaners has joined forces with Jordans Furniture and Enterprise Bank to become business partners in this venture.

This collaboration added promotional, logistical, and financial resources that allowed Belle of the Ball to grow from staffing fewer than 100 girls to more than 1,000 students eager but financially unable to attend the ball.

In addition to providing beautiful prom dresses, Bell of the Ball also promotes self-love, respect and confidence while providing a positive experience for children who have had emotional and financial difficulties in their lives.

Bell of the Ball would not have enjoyed success over the past 19 ball seasons without the generous help of the community.

That's why this prom season, Bell of the Ball partners are once again asking for charitable support from citizens who can donate dresses.

Through March 31, Bell of the Ball will accept gently used prom dresses at all Antons Cleaners locations, including 10 Main St. in Tewksbury and 268 Main St. in Wilmington.

Dress donations can also be made at any Jordans Furniture or Enterprise Bank store, including the Tewksbury Enterprise Bank branch, located at 1120 Main St.

For those who would like to help but don't have a dress to donate, Bell of the Ball also accepts monetary donations to help offset other high prom-related costs.

Generous donors can rest assured that 100 percent of donations will go toward enhancing the prom for those who participate in the Bell of the Ball experience.

Donation funds are used to pay for shoes and accessories, makeup, floral corsages, and visits to hair and nail salons.

This year, March begins more like a lamb than a lion, giving us all hope for an early spring.

Even though spring hasn't arrived yet, now is the time to take action and clean out your closets. Put your gently worn (but never-use-again-use-again) formal wear to good use by donating to Belle of the Ball.

You'll be grateful for the extra storage space you've gained, and those who need it will benefit from a memory-making experience that will last a lifetime.

For more information on how to make a monetary donation or for a full list of dress collection locations, visit www.antons.com/belle/collection-partners/