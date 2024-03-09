Staff Pick: Kansas men's basketball vs. Houston | Sports

Game time: Saturday, March 9 at 3 p.m. at the Fertitta Center in Houston

How to watch: ESPN

Kansas will close out its regular season with a huge road test at No. 1 Houston. The Jayhawks beat the Cougars earlier this season at Allen Fieldhouse, and Houston will look to clinch a Big 12 Conference regular season championship with a win.

Can the Jayhawks play spoiler and sweep the Big 12 champs? Here's what the staff thinks:

Sam Winton: sports editor

My faith in this Kansas team has flipped between a believer and a non-believer, seemingly every game. Tuesday's game against Kansas State gave the Jayhawks confidence.

Graduate guard Nick Timberlake broke out with 18 points on 6-7 shooting, Kansas seemed to find itself on the defensive end and graduate guard Kevin McCullar, while not 100%, still posted impressive numbers . However, McCullar injured his knee late in the game and is questionable for Saturday.

Kansas is definitely a tough matchup for Houston defensively. The Cougars are small, starting with 6-foot-7 redshirt senior JWan Roberts and 6-foot-8 junior JaVier Francis in their frontcourt. Senior center Hunter Dickinson feasted in the opener with 20 points on 9-15 shooting. I would expect a similar performance on Saturday, especially since Houston will be without freshman forward JoJo Tugler.

What I don't want to do is underestimate Houston. The Cougars still have the best defense in the country and good enough guard play to make him one of the favorites for the national title.

However, the Houstons have been pretty beat up and the Jayhawks need to turn the corner to reach the playoffs on a good note. They also have a chance to secure the fourth seed and get an extra day off if they win.

Bill Self talked about this team looking for its wow moment, a defining moment of the season. I think that's it.

Kansas enters the Fertitta Center and wins 68-64.

Trenton Kraxner: Associate Sports Editor

Well, Kansas was there for senior night and part two of the Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday. This allowed him to inflict on Kansas State its biggest defeat under Jerome Tang, 90-68. Houston is coming off a hard-fought road win against UCF on Wednesday. These two teams are playing in great shape.

For the Jayhawks, graduate guard Kevin McCullar played the last two games after suffering a bone injury in his knee. Although he's not as explosive, McCullar has still led Kansas in scoring the last two outings. He twisted his knee late in Tuesday's game and it's doubtful he'll play Saturday. Head coach Bill Self even hinted at the possibility of resting McCullar during the Big 12 Tournament next week, in hopes of being fully healthy for the NCAA Tournament.

On the other hand, Houston is down in every area. Last week, they lost freshman forward Joseph Tugler for the season with a foot injury. Redshirt senior forward JWan Roberts is dealing with leg and hand issues and senior guard Jamal Shead has also been playing injured lately. However, this Houston team still won eight straight games after losing to the Jayhawks 78-65.

Both teams will lack depth in this competition, and it will be senior day for the Cougars on Saturday. The thing to watch will be how Kansas plays against Houston's ball screen defense. Kansas handled it very well the first time and got a lot of open looks. Senior center Hunter Dickinson will once again have to play big for the Jayhawks. Freshman guard Johnny Furphy was fantastic in the first meeting, but he's struggled lately so he'll need another big game.

However, even though McCullar plays for Kansas, I think Houston takes this game easy. They will be there for senior day and want revenge on the Jayhawks. I just can't trust Kansas on the road. Houston wins this one 83-64, and the Jayhawks will be relegated to playing next Wednesday in their first game of the Big 12 Tournament.

Gabe Daniel: Editor

Kansas looked impressive at home against Kansas State as they rolled to a dominant 90-68 victory. He got the Nick Timberlake flash that was long overdue, and I hope these flashes continue to be the biggest time of the year for them. The only thing that stands out is how those flashes of momentum will swing down the road.

The Cougars are a perfect 16-0 at home and enter their senior night with an eight-game winning streak. However, they also walk injured, with players missing due to injuries or fighting through them.

Kansas is in the same boat, as difference maker Kevin McCullar still has his playing status up in the air.

Houston will be excited for its senior night and to respond against the Jayhawks. Given Kansas' performance on the road against teams that haven't had the best season in the Big 12 Conference, I don't see things boding well for that.

I think Houston wins 84-72.

Tyler DiDomenico: Editor

Excited is the phrase head coach Bill Self used to describe how the Jayhawks were feeling heading into Saturday's game against Houston.

The Cougars are undefeated at the Fertitta Center this season. Iowa State is the only other Big 12 team undefeated at home. This will undoubtedly be the toughest road event of the season for Kansas.

After the way his team played last Tuesday against K-State, Bill Self has every right to feel the way he feels about his team. Graduate transfer guard Nicolas Timberlake and freshman guard Elmarko Jackson appear to have turned a corner in their season, as they have posted back-to-back impressive performances on the scoresheet. Self also said they have improved significantly on the defensive side of the ball.

Kelvin Sampson will also be without one of his big men, freshman forward Joseph Tugler, who had eight points and grabbed eight rebounds in Game 1, opening up more options on both sides of the ball for Self .

Although they don't have a Big 12 title to play for, this game still means something to the Jayhawks. With a win, Kansas would be the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 tournament. This is important because if there was anything higher, it would have to play four days in a row in Kansas City. With the lack of depth he's shown at times this season, that certainly wouldn't bode well for his chances of winning a trophy at the T-Mobile Center.

No. 1 in the country, a chance at an outright Big 12 title and senior night, the odds are certainly stacked against Kansas. However, if anyone could spoil Houston's party, it would be Bill Self and the Jayhawks. I think they get the win they were looking for in this second half of the season and let the rest of the country know they mean business.

Jayhawks in a thriller, 83-81.

Jackson Tennant: editor

Kansas faces one of its toughest challenges as it looks to spoil Houston's senior night. The Jayhawks looked very formidable against their local rival, and I expect Self and his team to stay in top shape when they face the Cougars.

Unfortunately for Kansas, top form might not be enough. The Cougars enter this game allowing 57 points per game, by far the fewest in the Big 12. Senior guards LJ Cryer and Jamal Shead combined for 41 points in their last win against UCF, making their case the best rear area of ​​the country. Although Shead struggled against the Jayhawks in their first game, I expect them to play very well on their senior night.

This should be a very well played game on both sides. Graduate guard Nick Timberlake has a chance to build on his best performance as a Jayhawk, and that might be necessary if graduate guard Kevin McCullar is unable to play. Senior center Hunter Dickinson had 20 points and eight rebounds against Houston at Allen Fieldhouse, and he'll need to repeat that production for Kansas to have a chance.

Overall, Kansas' road struggles this season have been well documented. That doesn't bode well for a road matchup against the No. 1 team in the country on his senior night. Although I think it will be a very competitive game, Kansas will end its regular season with a loss.

Houston wins, 74-69.