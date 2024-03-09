Famous Bay Hills Danger Gets Revenge on Pro Makes 12 in Painful Way





Jake Knapp's troubles were just beginning when he hit his second tee shot. ESPN+/Shotlink Every time you hit your SEVENTH shot off the tee, it's clear that something is seriously wrong. But if there is an individual hole on the PGA Tour that can make this happen, one specific tee where players could find this fate is the 6th tee at Bay Hill during the Arnold Palmer Invitational . As Bryson DeChambeau attests in 2021, the longest players on Tour can gain an incredible advantage on the 6th by carrying a tee shot more than 300 yards into the air, right above the lake around which the par-5 winds. of 551 meters. . The longer the tee shots, the more turn pros can cut, the more advantage they can gain as long as they clear the obstacle. John Daly demonstrated it in 1998: even the oldest players can implode because of this singular pursuit. It was Daly who kept throwing tee shots down the same line, hoping one of them would cross the lake, over and over again, Tin Cup style. Six water balls later, Daly made an 18. All of this brings us to Jake Knapp, recent winner of the Mexican Open and currently the 7th longest player on Tour this season, averaging 310 yards off the tee. On Friday, Knapp made the 6th hole tiny, crushing a 344-yard drive, lofting a center iron to 7 feet and making the eagle putt. Simple stuff. But on Saturday, conditions at Bay Hill were much windier. It wouldn't be quite the same. But even in these conditions, Knapp played solidly, even through five holes. Knapp followed a similar line on Saturday, hoping to cut the corner once more, but his first tee ball traveled 300 yards when it should have traveled about 302. His ball splashed a yard or two off the field , which simply meant he would have to re-tee, getting no increase in distance while he takes a penalty. From the same spot he launched another ride, and while this one traveled those extra two meters, he was now flying a few meters further. He figured it out instantly, abandoning his swing pose, dropping his right hand from the club, looking long enough to witness a second consecutive splash, and just as agonizingly far from the field. The splash of Knapp's first tee shot came just before clearing the lake. This is where things get a little confusing. For his next trick, Knapp avoided the water by missing so far right that, according to PGA Tours Shotlink, he found himself out of bounds and was forced to take another penalty stroke before putting the driver away and play less club off the tee. for his seventh move. At this point, Knapp hadn't just given up his advantage, but missed enough to the right that he was scrambling for a 10. From the right rough, Knapp worked his way to the fairway, then left his approach shot about 60 yards from the hole, pitched up and two-putted for a 12. A dozen comfortable shots were added at his scoreboard, the last of which was a slightly grumpy 4-footer to finally see his ball in the cup. Unsurprisingly, the whole ordeal solidified Knapps' place at the bottom of the rankings. Any time your Shotlink result includes shot trails crossing this much, a large number is on the way. shooting link

Meanwhile, Knapp's playing partner Ludvig Aberg made the 6th easy. He lofted his tee ball 307 yards into the fairway, played a long iron to the edge of the green and casually two-putted for birdie, eight shots better than Knapp.

