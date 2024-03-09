Wildcats battle Seawolves for GNAC championship





ELLENSBURG, Washington. Central Washington men's basketball takes on Alaska Anchorage in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship game tonight at 7:30 at Nicholson Arena. Come to Nicholson Arena tonight, wear red, be loud and cheer on your Wildcats as they fight for a championship. IN SEARCH OF THE SIX SEEDED SEAS The Seawolves beat No. 3 Saint Martin's 81-76 in the quarterfinals. Jaron Williams scored a team-high 23 points and scored four from beyond the arc. Tyson Gilbert went 5-13 from the field and scored three from deep to reach 19 points. The three-point line made the difference in this match. Alaska Anchorage went 13 deep and advanced to the semifinal game. Alaska Anchorage kept its run alive, earning a 64-63 semifinal win over Northwest Nazarene. The Seawolves had three players score in double figures. Tyson Gilbert scored 14 points, Dillon Barrientos 12 points and Sawyer Storms 12 points. LAST RELEASE The 'Cats won indescribably 81-80 over top-seeded Montana State Billings on Friday night to advance to Saturday's championship game. MSUB missed two free throws with twenty seconds remaining, and Bradley Swillie caught the rebound. Swillie dribbled the floor, cut into the paint, then sent it to Hector at the elbow. Hector elevated and drained the first three with 1.1 seconds left. MSUB's final shot didn't fall and Central Washington won 81-80 to advance to the championship on Saturday. Jordan Clark had a great game for the Cats, scoring 18 points on 5-10 shooting and a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line. HISTORY The Wildcats split their games this season against the Seawolves. Alaska Anchorage won 75-61 at home in the season opener. The 'Cats won the second matchup 75-66 at Nicholson Arena. The Wildcats are 22-27 against the Seawolves and 15-9 at home.

