Celebrities brought their chicest fashion to Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party





Donato Sardella – Getty Images Hollywood's biggest night is just one day away and the festivities have already begun. Saint Laurent brought a lot of momentum to Oscars weekend yesterday by throwing the most lavish and glamorous pre-Oscars dinner and party, in partnership with Vanity Fair and NBCUniversal. And, boy, did the stars come out for this one. The A-list crowd included Zo Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Hamm, Cillian Murphy and more. They enjoyed an evening of entertainment at a private residence in Los Angeles in honor of Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer (which leads the Oscar nominations with 13, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director). And for the occasion, the stars brought their best clothing style. The evening saw lots of gorgeous leather pants, sultry sheer dresses and dramatic oversized blazers, with black being the color of choice. While we wait to find out which style will end, everyone will be retiring for the 2024 Oscars this Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m., expect all their fabulous looks from last night. Zo Kravitz and Channing Tatum Matt Winkelmeyer Hailey Bieber Donato Sardella Salma Hayek Donato Sardella – Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow Donato Sardella – Getty Images Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. Donato Sardella – Getty Images Norman Donato Sardella – Getty Images Jon Hamm Donato Sardella – Getty Images Anna Osceola Donato Sardella – Getty Images Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton Donato Sardella – Getty Images Sharon Stone Donato Sardella – Getty Images Donald Glover Donato Sardella – Getty Images Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell Donato Sardella – Getty Images Laura Harrier Donato Sardella – Getty Images Elsa Hosk Donato Sardella – Getty Images Donato Sardella – Getty Images Olivia Wilde WWD – Getty Images Iris law Donato Sardella – Getty Images Charli Donato Sardella – Getty Images Pink Donato Sardella – Getty Images Dominique Fike Donato Sardella – Getty Images Jennifer Lame Donato Sardella – Getty Images Rue Sacha Donato Sardella – Getty Images Emily Alyn Lind Donato Sardella – Getty Images Anja Rubik Donato Sardella – Getty Images Bruna Marquezine Donato Sardella – Getty Images Ebony Riley Donato Sardella – Getty Images Jasmine Tookes Donato Sardella – Getty Images Marie-Isabelle Donato Sardella – Getty Images Stella Maxwell Donato Sardella – Getty Images Kelsey Asbille Donato Sardella – Getty Images Steve Lacy Donato Sardella – Getty Images

