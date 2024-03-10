Lancaster County 4-Hers model clothes at Omaha Fashion Week





























Omaha Fashion Week has become the fourth largest fashion event in the country. Nebraska 4-H was among seven groups that showcased youth designs on the podium at the Student Designer Night at the Design Center in downtown Omaha on the evening of February 21. Thirty-two 4-Hers were chosen from 17 Nebraska counties, including eight from Lancaster County. Young people walked the shiny white catwalk in front of a sold-out audience, bright lights, professional photographers and trendy music. To be considered for the 4-H collection, clothing must have been sewn for 4-H in 2023, be fashion-forward, parade-appropriate and feature high-quality construction. The Lancaster County 4-Hers and the clothes they sewed and modeled are: Tenley Bauman of Hickman Black patterned fitness leggings and blush pink cropped zipper hoodie jacket. People also read… Clara Johnson of Walton Cobalt blue sequinned halter-style sheath dress with long train with tulle neckline. Josie Johnson of Walton Above-the-knee cinnamon satin dress with ivory tulle bow tie. Lauren Johnson of Walton Sleeveless printed pink cotton jumpsuit with elastic detail at the magenta waist. Dayton Jones of Lincoln Royal blue azure knee-length coat with hooded collar and floral lining. Vanessa Peterson of Lincoln Sage green chiffon evening dress with dyed-to-match appliqué details. Piper Raider of Firth Flared jumpsuit with multicolored floral embroidery in chambray blue. Alexa Smith of Lincoln Black knit cap sleeve crop top with cheetah print elastic waist skirt. The models' hair and makeup were provided by the SOHO Hair Academy and the Beauty Alliance. It was so exciting to see our Lancaster County 4-Hers represent not only our county, but Nebraska 4-H with such impressive professionalism and poise, said Nebraska Extension Associate Kristin Geisert. I was so proud of how they walked across that big stage and how much they accomplished in so many areas! Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://journalstar.com/niche/neighborhood-extra/kids-and-classrooms/lancaster-county-4-h-models-garments-at-omaha-fashion-week/article_a9cd90c6-dc00-11ee-9958-739f3c82a2ed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos