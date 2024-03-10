Brie Larson wore a green lace slip dress, and she's giving all the femme fatale vibes





In Brie Larson's latest projects we saw her play Captain Marvel In The Avengers movies and Wonders while wearing a spandex uniform, and she sported trendy 1960s looks while playing chemist Elizabeth Zott in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Chemistry lessons . However, when the cameras are off, Larson gives off femme fatale vibes through her style, and she proved it by wearing a lace green slip dress that we can't take our eyes off of. We've already seen Brie Larson wearing a lace outfit. For example, she wore a set of transparent blue summer lace last year and a transparent lace mini dress at the Beyoncé concert . However, this green lace slip dress the Oscar winner recently wore Instagram post that's a whole different story. In fact, it gives me a femme fatale vibe similar to an Alfred Hitchcock or Brian De Palma film. Using the look as a message of appreciation for her glam squad, Larson took to IG to show off her stunning ensemble: In addition to the femme fatale energy, looking at this stunning green dress reminds me of the “mermaid” look worn by the character Lucy in one of the the best romantic comedies of all time , 13 Continues on the 30th. We can see a black lace V-neck across the top and down to Brie Larson's hips with holiday emerald green wrapped around the middle. Although we've never seen the MCU actress play a femme fatale before, seeing her wear a dress to kill shows that she would have the talent for a character like that. Created by stylist Samantha McMillen, the Bedroom The actress wore this holiday dress last year to narrate Disneyland's invitation-only candlelight ceremony. According to Daily Mail the last Christmas season kicked off with Brie Larson telling the story of the first Christmas as a candlelight choir paraded down Main Street USA With a live orchestra, fanfare trumpeters and handbell players, it seemed like the perfect way for Disneyland residents to celebrate the holiday. Although lace is a favorite trend of Brie Larson's, she has proven that she can wear other looks that feature a repeating pattern. For example, the Unicorn Store The actress and director certainly doesn't keep her abs a secret. She looked super ripped before Wonders showing off her washboard abs while wearing a cute top and stylish jeans. Without forgetting that there was also the ab-baring dress she wore to the SAG Awards it was a nod to Claudia Schiffer's '90s Vogue look. All Larson has to do is follow a fashion trend and all heads will turn. Seeing Brie Larson looking genuinely happy in her lacy green dress shows how much we need her to play a femme fatale. She looked incredibly fierce and alluring wearing this vacation ensemble that cannot go unnoticed. While we're not sure if she'll take on such a role, be sure to take a look at our Film releases in 2024 so you don't miss anything about Larson's latest film projects.

