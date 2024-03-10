Ireland loses grip on Grand Slam in dignified but familiar fashion | Six Nations 2024

Tin his time there would be none of the old comforts or encouragement. No, well done, guys. No good processes or great effort. No story they could tell about how this was an evolving team, coming up against much stronger opponents, and you know, at the end of the day, it's his performances that matter at this point . Just another Ireland defeat at Twickenham, and somehow this one seemed to sting a little harder than most. When you're aiming for a second consecutive Grand Slam, those are just reprieves.

The days leading up to this match were full of expectations. And that in itself is still something new for Irish teams on English soil. Just like the usual hubris of all the usual places. Jamie Heaslip saying Ireland would have to go down to 13 players for England to win. Plenty of talk in the Irish media at least before Scotland's mistake earlier in the afternoon about concluding the championship with a four-try bonus point.

But for those who remember the bad times, Twickenham will never be easy prey. The graying memories are just too deep. The serial beatings of the 1980s and 1990s. The eight wooden spoons in 19 years. The 50-18 defeat at the very start of the Six Nations era, the kind that raised serious questions about whether Ireland would ever be able to compete. The 45-11 defeat at the hands and feet of Jonny Wilkinson in 2002, after which Eddie O'Sullivan came out and enthused that our second half efforts had probably only kept the score low .

Today, Ireland no longer strives for Pyrrhic or moral victories. They no longer arrive with hope. West London was picture perfect on a pale Saturday evening, banks of green swimming among the white jerseys and oilskin jackets. This, too, has changed over the decades. This Irish team is accompanied by thousands of people. England, for its part, was riding a wave of strange insurrectionary energy, sensing an opportunity that was sure to be wasted.

And even though Ireland are more comfortable with favorite status these days, there are certain games, and certain moments in those games, where you can still squeeze their pressure points, take them out of their zone of comfort. Perhaps such a moment arrived midway through the second half, with captain Peter O'Mahony sidelined with a yellow card, with the home crowd rampant, with the bench split 6-2 from Andy Farrell having been seriously exposed by injuries to Calvin Nash and Ciaran Frawley.

Frawley himself had replaced Nash, who had moved to second after taking a fearsome hit from a running Tommy Freeman. Now his departure has forced Jamison Gibson-Park to the wing, with Conor Murray at scrum-half. And Ireland really did look terribly disjointed in the ensuing minutes, a monumental wave of English pressure culminating in Ben Earl's fall with 20 minutes to go. Lowe responded with a scintillating score after a magnificent aerial claim from Hugo Keenan. Crowley missed what would prove to be a crucial conversion.

Despite all this, it was England who still seemed to be in the lead, still the team trying things. Ireland were fortunate to take the lead at half-time after being dominated in terms of possession and territory. Perhaps it seemed to lull them into some false security. For all of England's supremacy, Ireland adamantly refused to panic, whilst continuing to go through their processes, essentially losing their grip on their game in a very dignified manner. Farrell refused to bring the attackers off the bench before the hour.

It was a familiar scenario from the World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand, a match that Ireland seemed to have taken where they wanted, until they lost it. Could Ireland have shown a little more urgency in these crucial moments? Did they try too hard to manage the pace of the match and expose themselves when England picked up the pace? These are the questions that will preoccupy Farrell and his team in the coming days.

OMahony had a bad match, but he was at least right about one thing. Winning away at any stadium in this competition is incredibly difficult, he said during the preparation. We definitely had some wins here. But you look at them and we must have played incredibly well. Yes, nice try, you thought at the time. But in reality, it wasn't false modesty: OMahony was simply recognizing that for any Irish team, the next frontier is always the hardest.

Ireland will kick and roll back. There's still a championship up for grabs against Scotland next weekend, and despite everything that's gone wrong here, there's still so much that's gone right over the last few years. Perhaps this loss will speed up the transition a bit to the younger generation, players like Ryan Baird who are patiently waiting for their chance. And the bright side is that they don't have another World Cup quarter-final to play for at least three years.