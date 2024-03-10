Salma Hayek Barely Contains Herself in Silky Black Dress and Lace Bra Photos





Salma Hayek put her sensational physique front and center when she attended the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBC Universal Oppenheimer Film Toast in Los Angeles on Friday. The 57-year-old showed off her curves in a silky black dress that skimmed her figure and featured a scoop neckline and midi length. Salma teased her lingerie, revealing a glimpse of the black lace bra she wore to show off her cleavage. Opting for an all-black ensemble, the actress added a pair of statement peep-toe heels that wrapped around her ankles and a black Saint Laurent bag. © Getty Images Salma's lace bra peeked out from her dress She accessorized with a large silver ring and matching choker. As for her hair, Salma wore her raven locks with a slight wave cascading down her chest. She completed her look with sultry makeup, opting for a bronzed smokey eye, dark, glossy lips and a touch of blush on her cheeks. Salma was joined at the event by her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and they were photographed kissing while posing for photos inside the venue. © Getty Images Salma looked stunning in her all-black outfit THE FridaThe star has been married to the French businessman since 2009 and the couple share a daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, 16. François-Henri is the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering, founded by his father François Pinault in 1963. The conglomerate owns Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, etc. © Getty Images Salma was photographed with her husband, François-Henri Pinault Salma's husband has been CEO since 2005. He has also been CEO of the investment holding company Artmis Group since 2003. He recently acquired a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency, Hollywood's leading talent and sports agency, which represents, among others, Jennifer Aniston, Vin Diesel, Billie Lourd and Salma herself. Salma and François-Henri met in the spring of 2006 at a gala at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice, a building owned by her father. Speaking about the first interaction between her and her husband in an interview in 2019, Salma exclaimed: “It's such a romantic and incredible story.” © Getty Images Salma and her husband got engaged in 2007 However, she later explained that she wanted to stay just between the couple. “I don’t want to popularize it by making a story out of it to make myself interesting,” she said. Town and country review. The couple got engaged in 2007, but Salma later admitted she was afraid of getting married, so her family surprised her and François-Henri with a wedding ceremony. © Getty Salma and François-Henri share a daughter “It felt like an intervention,” Salma said Charmin February 2023. “My parents, my brother, they all ganged up against me [because] I had a phobia about marriage.” After these sudden nuptials, Salma was happy with her deepening relationship with François-Henri. © Getty The couple's wedding was one of the most expensive in celebrity history They chose to renew their vows a few months later in Venice in a much more organized ceremony that turned out to be one of the most expensive celebrity weddings in history, with Salma's dress alone costing approximately $488,000. They renewed their vows in Bora Bora in 2018. Get information on the biggest and hottest news, features and celebrity profiles from across the United States. Subscribe to our HELLO! Hollywood Newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.

