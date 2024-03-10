Temple men's basketball game flagged for suspicious gaming activity

US Integrity is a company that, according to its website, partners with some of the largest professional sports leagues and collegiate conferences in the United States, as well as licensed sports betting operators and regulators, to ensure the integrity of sports betting in every game, every match. every sport. One of its clients is the American Athletic Conference.

So on Thursday, US Integrity alerted casinos of suspicious betting activity on an AAC men's basketball game between Temple and Alabama Birmingham, according to a report. Report from Sports Illustrated. SI added that, according to a source in the gaming industry, the company has been monitoring Temple games for some time.

SI noted that in a casino, UAB went from a 1.5-point favorite to an 8.5-point favorite by mid-afternoon Thursday. This line was then set at seven o'clock thanks to information. Such abrupt changes indicate that a significant amount of money was at stake on UAB. The Blazers ultimately beat Temple, 100-72, on the road.

Temple is now 11-19 with a 4-13 conference record, tied for last place in the AAC. UAB is 19-11 with an 11-6 mark in the AAC.

Usually, if a star player is announced injured/out in the middle of the day, a line can move 1-2 points at most, Michael Riordan told The Washington Post via email. Riordan Handicap Games for a betting group called Right Angle Sports, which specializes in college basketball and football. He added that in 16 years of professional sports betting, he has never witnessed line movement as erratic as this.

In this case, there was no information justifying the move, he continued. You didn't need US Integrity's fancy software to see that something was seriously wrong here. The entire industry was in an uproar over what was happening.

SI's initial report included confirmation from an AAC spokesperson that US Integrity had reported the game. The conference declined to comment to The Washington Post on Friday and referred to a statement made by a spokesperson for the Temple men's basketball.

We are aware of media reports regarding last night's men's basketball game, the Temple spokesperson said in a statement Friday. We will thoroughly review reports in accordance with university and NCAA policies. Although we cannot comment further at this time, we take this matter very seriously.

Last spring, US Integrity helped uncover suspicious betting activity surrounding the University of Alabama baseball team. This led to the firing of Alabama coach Brad Bohannon. An NCAA investigation found that Bohannon provided inside information to a bettor betting big money on Crimson Tide games.

Several sports gaming experts said the time of year of the Temple-UAB game likely raised red flags. Earlier in the basketball season, say in November or December, it would be less noticeable if a casino got it wrong with its initial line and had to move it as bets flooded in. But in March, there is so much data on players and teams that it was impossible to do that. much more curious when a line has jumped a few points (or more). Riordan also noted that a team could announce three starters and [a line] would not move six points.

Games have likely been compromised over the past several years without our awareness and will never know, Riordan said in his email, adding that US Integrity likely reports hundreds of games per year. I don't want to say it's widespread, but I think it's naive to think it never happens. There are methods of making money betting that won't move the market or [will] move the market by a nominal amount.

There are professionals who bet large sums of money daily, causing the market to move either not at all or half a point/one point maximum. What is unique [Thursdays] The situation is that it seemed somewhat sloppy.

So what could have happened? Riordan guessed that someone was either very brazen with their bets, or if the bettors were privy to information they shouldn't have, the circle of people expanded well beyond anyone's control. 'A. He explained that other bettors might have sensed something was going on, which would have led to even more bets on UAB. If you were going to fix a game, he concluded, there's no way you'd want to move a line from -2 to -8.

The NCAA has made gambling regulation a key part of its agenda. Late last month, Ohio State announced it would no longer allow player-specific side bets in college sports. It was a direct result of the NCAA's lobbying efforts, with the organization's president, Charlie Baker, saying one of the key goals was to mitigate harassment of individual players.

A day after Ohio's rule passed, Baker attended a National Governors Association event in Washington. The reason for his visit, among other things, was to convince more states to follow Ohio and give the NCAA a seat at the table when discussing gambling.

You could literally have certain situations where someone just says, Look, you're my friend. We have been friends for a long time. I lost $500 last week because you didn't play well, Baker said. And I still love you, but I have to pay rent next week, and all I need you to do is miss your first two free throws. I don't want you to throw away the game. I just want you to do something that will help me pay my rent.